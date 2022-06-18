Ask Amy: But we have football tickets to Notre Dame and other hilarious wedding accidents that day

Dear Readers: With wedding season just around the corner and the personal celebrations returning, I decided to dedicate a column on marriage accidents that were all submitted by readers.

Perhaps reading some of the things that can go wrong at a wedding will inspire people to avoid these pitfalls.

And if these incidents can’t be avoided, married couples can try to embrace them and laugh about them later.

So take a seat at the singles table and enjoy!

Dear Amy: My brother got married at our house in front of a bay window with a beautiful view of the Concord River.

Midway through the ceremony, his high school stoner friend arrived in a canoe, stumbled ashore and waddled his way into the yard in full view of the guests. Hilarious background!

i was sober

Dear Amy: My friend from long ago invited me as his plus.

When we got there it was obvious he was invited solo as there was no table card for me.

My father once said, there’s always someone at a wedding who shouldn’t be there. In that case it was me!

plus one

Dear Amy: My two brothers in law have offered to be our photographers for our wedding.

My sisters had each just given birth to their firstborn.

There were a few pictures of my husband and me, but most of them were of their little cuties.

The other photos were of my husband’s chubby cousin in her revealing cleavage. sigh.

Got caught

Dear Amy: The first song at my uncle’s second wedding: David Lee Roth’s cover of Just a Gigolo.

And the bride’s uncle later had a heart attack while dancing the polka.

danced out

Dear Amy: My friend and his date Sheila were kissing heavily on the dance floor; Sheila later attacked several other (married) guests and told my mom how horny she thought the groom was.

My mother replied: Yes, that is my new son-in-law.

Good times

Dear Amy: An unattended child at my wedding ran around and bumped into a door. Have a nosebleed. The mother went to my father (father of the bride) to demand that the wedding coordinator of the venues be fired for negligence. They stormed out when my father refused.

(The kid was fine, by the way!)

Still married

Dear Amy: We let immediate family members know the final date we had chosen for our wedding before booking suppliers.

My parents said, but we have football tickets to Notre Dame that day.

We tried other dates but they all interfered with their football ticket schedule.

We don’t talk anymore.

Irish fighting

Dear Amy: I locked the keys in a moving limousine in front of the church (in the 80’s) which meant that I needed a phone book and the ministers phone to frantically find a locksmith.

Left out

Dear Amy: I was a member of a flash mob at the front desk. Short version of the story: Another member of the crowd couldn’t kick as high as he thought he could (due to pants that were too tight) and ended up kicking the bride in the head. Everyone was fine.

We have video!

Dear Amy: When I was in my twenties, I was at a friends wedding. A couple of us rented a room together. I woke up in the middle of the night with a pounding head, so I drank a glass of water.

It was a groomsman’s contact lens solution and his lenses.

Taste buds are 20/20

Dear Amy: Our rabbi thought our afternoon wedding was at 6pm. Fortunately, one of our guests found a replacement rabbi who stopped by to marry us on his way to a funeral he was conducting.

Our marriage lasted 28 years.

Dear Amy: My college roommate wanted a kid-free wedding, but her family had a seizure where kids wouldn’t be included.

At the front desk, a niece walked around the room and vomited herself during the meal on the podium at the front of the room.

I won’t have what she has

Dear Amy: The mother of the bride caught my friend and his date in a delicate position in the bridal suite (neither of whom were at the wedding party).

can’t see that

Dear Amy: My best friends (drunk) uncle performed at his wedding.

Drunk uncle cleared his throat, took out a page he’d torn from the bible from his hotel rooms, and started.

Gideon’s Way

Dear Amy: On the receiving line at my wedding, one of the guests told me: If I had known you didn’t have a beautiful dress, I would have lent you mine.

dress up

