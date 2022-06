The famous Hurlingham Club will host tennis and Citi Taste of Tennis next week. Citi Taste of Tennis makes its UK debut at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic on Tuesday 21 June at the famed Hurlingham Club in London. The event will feature superb cuisine prepared by leading chefs including Jamie Barber, Charlie Bronson, Ilaria Flippetti, Andre Camilo, John Kouphou and Myleene Klass. The welcome party will kick off an extraordinary week of tennis featuring some of the biggest names in the game. Before Wimbledon starts, a few Big 3 icons will hit the London grass. Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadalhave joined the list of players for next week’s Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic. The exhibition event returns toThe Hurlingham Clubfrom June 21-26. This is the Spaniard’s first time taking the field after his record-breaking 14th Roland Garros crown and marks the first time the Serbian stars have played at The Hurlingham Club in the classic. The superstar champions join the tournament’s strong lineup, including Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Lleyton Hewitt, Xavier Malisse, Mansour Bahrami, Greg Rusedski, Radek Stepanek, Tommy Haas, Marcos Baghdatis, Laura Robson and Daniela Hantuchov. To kick off the Legends Weekend, Casper Ruud will face Carlos Alcaraz for the first time since the two young stars faced each other in the Miami Open final in April 2022, where Alcaraz became the youngest man ever to win the Miami Open and Ruud 7 defeated. -5, 6-4 in the final. Citi Taste of Tennis tickets for Legends Weekend on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 June start from 155. Tickets include free flowing Whispering Angel rosé and various other wines, beers and soft drinks in the Whispering Angel Garden. The themed bar is located in the courtyard and offers a unique space to relax before settling down to watch legends battle it out on the field. Tickets are on sale here:https://www.seetickets.com/tour/the-giorgio-armani-tennis-classic





