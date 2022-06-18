IND loses to the Netherlands in Shootout

read more

third place with 30 points.

Match example

India will take on the Netherlands in their final two-legged showdown in Rotterdam with the first game to be played tonight. India was among the Olympic gold medalists Belgium last week, which turned out to be a mixed bag as they won the opening match in a shootout but lost the next in regular time. opportunities to address the areas where they fall short.

Belgium moved to the top with 31 points from 14 games — on par with the Netherlands — having played 12 games. Still with a chance from the outside to finish at the top of the standings, the Indian men would hope to sign their campaign on a high against the mighty Netherlands.

India vs Netherlands Live Streaming: How to watch IND vs NED?

But it’s easier said than done, as the world’s No. 3 and reigning runner-up in the World Cup, the Netherlands is a formidable outfit and is expected to give the Indians a tough time in the double tier.

Playing against such world-class opponents in European conditions can only benefit the Indians as they prepare for the Birmingham CWG, which will be held from July 28 to August 8.

These matches provide valuable insights to the Indian team’s think tank on where it currently stands and what else needs to be done to finish on the podium in Birmingham.

Against the world number 1 in Belgium, the Indian team led by Amit Rohidas showed tremendous fighting spirit in both matches, and the visitors would try to continue in the same vein against the Netherlands.

India’s deputy captain and ace drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh believed the two overseas ties against Belgium and the Netherlands will serve the match well in the Birmingham Games.

“Playing back-to-back matches in the Pro League has benefited us a lot. In Pro League you play against the 12 best teams in the world. After every match the thinking, the strategy changes and it helps us a lot.

“We learn in every aspect of the game in every match,” he said.

While India still has a shot at winning the competition, Harmanpreet said they are aiming to end the campaign on a positive note. The rest depends on luck and results of other competitions.

“It’s our last two games, we have no choice but to win to be in the reckoning. There is not much difference between the top three teams, but the Netherlands are ahead as they have four games to go and Belgium have two games against England.”

Harmanpreet pointed out that ending and halting the opposition’s assault beyond their ‘D’ are the two main areas they are focusing on for the CWG

Example courtesy: PTI

Get all the latest news, breaking news, watch top videos and live TV here.