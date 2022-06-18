Sports
IND loses to the Netherlands in Shootout
read more
third place with 30 points.
Match example
India will take on the Netherlands in their final two-legged showdown in Rotterdam with the first game to be played tonight. India was among the Olympic gold medalists Belgium last week, which turned out to be a mixed bag as they won the opening match in a shootout but lost the next in regular time. opportunities to address the areas where they fall short.
Belgium moved to the top with 31 points from 14 games — on par with the Netherlands — having played 12 games. Still with a chance from the outside to finish at the top of the standings, the Indian men would hope to sign their campaign on a high against the mighty Netherlands.
India vs Netherlands Live Streaming: How to watch IND vs NED?
But it’s easier said than done, as the world’s No. 3 and reigning runner-up in the World Cup, the Netherlands is a formidable outfit and is expected to give the Indians a tough time in the double tier.
Playing against such world-class opponents in European conditions can only benefit the Indians as they prepare for the Birmingham CWG, which will be held from July 28 to August 8.
These matches provide valuable insights to the Indian team’s think tank on where it currently stands and what else needs to be done to finish on the podium in Birmingham.
Against the world number 1 in Belgium, the Indian team led by Amit Rohidas showed tremendous fighting spirit in both matches, and the visitors would try to continue in the same vein against the Netherlands.
India’s deputy captain and ace drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh believed the two overseas ties against Belgium and the Netherlands will serve the match well in the Birmingham Games.
“Playing back-to-back matches in the Pro League has benefited us a lot. In Pro League you play against the 12 best teams in the world. After every match the thinking, the strategy changes and it helps us a lot.
“We learn in every aspect of the game in every match,” he said.
While India still has a shot at winning the competition, Harmanpreet said they are aiming to end the campaign on a positive note. The rest depends on luck and results of other competitions.
“It’s our last two games, we have no choice but to win to be in the reckoning. There is not much difference between the top three teams, but the Netherlands are ahead as they have four games to go and Belgium have two games against England.”
Harmanpreet pointed out that ending and halting the opposition’s assault beyond their ‘D’ are the two main areas they are focusing on for the CWG
Example courtesy: PTI
Get all the latest news, breaking news, watch top videos and live TV here.
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/news/sports/india-vs-netherlands-live-score-fih-hockey-men-pro-league-2021-22-ind-vs-ned-latest-updates-rotterdam-livenews-5398291.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Fayyaz Chohan claims a terrorist was hired to assassinate PTI Chaimran Imran Khan June 18, 2022
- Former President Donald Trump will visit Southaven on Saturday June 18, 2022
- Azerbaijan and Turkey closely monitor Putin’s war in Ukraine June 18, 2022
- Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff: NCAA Shouldn’t Rule College Football June 18, 2022
- Kate Bush, number one on the UK Singles Chart. June 18, 2022