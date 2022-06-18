Kenya surrenders title after losing to Tanzania





The Nationals Women’s Cricket Team lost to Tanzania by 44 runs in the final of the Kwibuka Women’s T20 Cricket Tournament at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda. Kenya had qualified for the final after finishing second to Tanzania at the end of the round robin matches. Seeking a fifth Kwibuka Womens t20 crown, Kenya lost the toss to Tanzania, who chose to bat. Tanzania was thrown out at the last ball with 114 runs on board. Perice Kamunya topped the score for Tanzania with 29 runs, while captain Fatuma Kibasu contributed 17 runs and wicketkeeper Shufaa Mohameedi added 19 points. Queentor Abel and Esther Wachira each took two wicket for Kenya. In response, the Kenyan side were all out by 70 runs after 20 overs, giving Tanzania a 44-run victory and the Kwibuka T20 Trophy. Esther Wachira had 17 runs, Daisy Njoroge 14 and Sarah Bhakita had 13. Nasra Saidi had 3 wickets and Agnes Qwele took two Tanzania topped the standings with a total of 14 points after seven matches, while Kenya finished second after losing to Tanzania in the round robin stage. Tanzania has now won the tournament twice after doing so in 2019, while Kenya remains the most decorated side with four wins from the past 8 editions. Uganda, which has won the championship twice with the last title in 2016, finished third after beating host country Rwanda by 8 wickets, while Nigeria defeated Brazil by 30 runs to finish 5e† the 8e edition of the tournament attracted a total of 8 teams, with Brazil and Germany participating for the first time. The tournament is held annually in memory of the victims of the 1994 Rwandan genocide against the Tutsis and moderate Hutus.

