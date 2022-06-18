Sports
Tennis Glory, personal torment to see
- Showtime’s documentary, “McEnroe,” depicts the tumult of John McEnroe’s life and tennis career.
- The seven-time Grand Slam champion found great success and personal misery through ruthlessness.
- Even at his peak of four years as the world’s #1, McEnroe recalls not “feeling that great.”
John McEnroe was never satisfied.
The legendary tennis superstar, who is the subject of director Barney Douglas’ upcoming Showtime documentary, “McEnroe,” has always relentlessly strived for perfection. And while this intensity led him to unparalleled glory in tennis, it also produced personal torment that plagued him all the way back to his childhood.
“One time his mother gave me a piece of paper and it was John’s first or second grade report,” McEnroe’s wife, singer-songwriter Patty Smyth, says in the opening minutes of the documentary. “John is too hard on himself. John wasn’t happy with his A-.”
“He’s always been like that,” she adds.
McEnroe confirms this throughout the documentary, underscoring the point during a question-and-answer session following the film’s 2022 premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. The now 63-year-old said he was raised with the understanding that “you have to be intense you have to keep that lead and you can’t let it go for a moment [because] you have to keep your foot on the gas” to achieve excellence.
Throughout his tennis career, that mentality often manifested itself in notoriously aggressive outbursts on the court. McEnroe would often berate umpires, smash equipment and publicly lose his temper over the course of a given match.
In hindsight, it’s clear to McEnroe that “often I got angry, I hid something completely different.”
“Growing up it was like guys don’t cry, you have to be tough, you just have to grin and put up with the stuff,” McEnroe said after the premiere. “And so instead of showing tears, I would show anger. So I became this man who was this crazy, angry man.”
Only once throughout the film did McEnroe explicitly acknowledge that the “incredible pressure I put on myself this burden” was worth it; when he defeated Bjrn Borg at Wimbledon in 1981.
“That moment was worth it,” he said.
For the rest of his illustrious career, however, McEnroe struggled to find satisfaction with his body of work. That battle intensified after Borg, described by McEnroe as his idol as well as his “greatest rival,” retired from tennis at age 26, immediately following their meeting in the 1981 US Open final.
The Swede’s early departure from the sport gave McEnroe a clear path to dominance in the years that followed. But even when he achieved bona fide greatness on the tennis court, winning seven Grand Slams in five years and hitting No. 1 14 times in that span, he was still not satisfied.
“When you make your way to the top, it’s easier and more fun than when you’re there and you’re looking over your shoulder and trying to stay there,” explains McEnroe in the film. “It felt a little empty.”
“I had the best year in the history of men’s tennis in 1984,” he added. “I was number 1 in the world for four years. I’m the best player I’ve ever played. Why doesn’t it feel so great?”
A rough patch in his personal and professional life, including a divorce from his first wife and struggle with addiction, was interrupted by the death of his close friend and fellow tennis player, Vitas Gerulaitis. McEnroe said the fellow New Yorker’s death “felt like a huge turning point in my life” that prompted McEnroe to reevaluate his emotional situation.
He sought help from mental health experts, “37 psychologists and psychiatrists,” as he put it in the film, to deal with his problems. Meeting and falling in love with Smyth allowed McEnroe to “be myself”, feel supported and grow.
“Patty definitely caught me at a time when I was lost,” McEnroe said. “But it’s not like I’m perfect right now. It’s not like I don’t screw up now and it’s not like I couldn’t have been a better dad or some things. But at the same time I feel just the same – All in all I’m I went in a much more direction where I could be myself.”
“I’m not that person,” he added during the panel after the premiere, referring to his behavior on the track. “I hope people see that there is more to me and more to many people than meets the eye.”
Even then, McEnroe would never go so far as to say he’s “calm.”
“I don’t think I would want total peace,” he said during the film’s closing moments. ‘I don’t even know what that feels like. Does that exist?’
“McEnroe” begins
stream
Friday, September 2 on Showtime. The documentary hits UK cinemas on Friday, July 15.
