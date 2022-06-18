Cassidy Ready to win; NHL trade rumours; Stanley Cup





Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy has the finishers he didn’t have with the Boston Bruins and he thinks this could land him his first Stanley Cup as head coach. Who are the candidates to replace Cassidy as the next Boston Bruins head coach? That, NHL trade rumours, Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in your BHN Bruins Daily: Boston Bruins Former Boston Bruins head coach and new bank boss for the Vegas Golden Knights, Bruce Cassidy is poised to win a Stanley Cup with a team he believes has more finishers than the Bruins. As reported here earlier this week, former Dallas Stars head coach Jim Montgomery and former Providence Bruins head coach and current Seattle head coach Kraken are interviewing for the Boston Bruins head coach position. The Worcester Telegram and Gazette is now reporting three more potential Bruins head coaches interviewing this week. National hockey now NYI: If the New York Islanders hold 13th overall pick in 2022 NHL Draft, can they draft Brad Lambert, nephew of newly appointed Islanders head coach Lane Lambert? PGH: Would the? Pittsburgh Penguins find another ‘Recching Ball’ (Mark Recchi) in the late rounds of the 2022 NHL Draft? WSH: did Washington Capitals Captain call the potential unrestricted free agent-to-be Evander Kane to entice him to sign with the Caps? Logical given the lack of character that both players have. COL: Would the Colorado avalanche Getting Andrew Cogliano Back for Game 2 Against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday? SJS: Speaking of Evander Kane, how will his complaint with the? San Jose Sharks come out and when? Canada hockey now FROM: Rob Simpson has one of those feel-good hockey and life moments he writes about Vancouver Canucksassistant equipment manager Brian Red Hamilton. MTL: Will the Montreal Canadiens-Vegas Golden Knights trading last Thursday be a springboard for the NHL trading market heading into the NHL Draft next month? NHL Which team could? Barry Trotsky eventually sign up and become head coach? Who are the best? limited free agents coming on the market now? Finally, congratulations to the former #NHLBruins winger Marco Sturm after he was named head coach of the Ontario Reign, the AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings.

