Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard went on a date with a man who “vomited every 20 minutes”





Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard talked about her nightmare date where he “vomited every 20 minutes”. The former Wimbledon finalist spoke of the ‘disaster’ date during the initial coronavirus lockdown as she, along with the rest of the world, bid her time before returning to normal. Yesterday, the former Canadian No. 5 in the world announced she had withdrawn from the 2022 Championships as she continues to plan her return to the game after last year’s surgery. The 28-year-old had surgery on her right shoulder last June after sustaining an injury at the Guadalajara Open a few months earlier and dropping out of the rankings as a result of her extended absence. As reported by SportsBiblejust the year before, Bouchard opened up about a time when she just wanted to go home when her date started throwing up in the bushes. She said: “I went on a date with a guy once, we went to the beach and he had food poisoning and he ran to the bathroom and vomited every 20 minutes. “It was just a disaster, it was so bad. We tried to relax on the beach and have fun, but he kept disappearing, behind bushes, to the bathroom in the clubhouse, it was bad. What’s the worst date you’ve ever had? Let us know in the comments below





(Image: Corbis via Getty Images)







(Image: geniebouchard/Instagram)

“We were supposed to have dinner after that, but I was hoping I was like, ‘I really don’t want to eat anymore because this is horrible,’ and he said, ‘Yeah, what if we skip dinner?’ I was like, ‘That’s great, can you just drop me off at home, goodbye.'” The men’s ATP and women’s WTA stripped the Grand Slam of ranking points after organizers made the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from participating after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.

