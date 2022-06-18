Yankees vs. Blue Jays odds, forecast, line: 2022 MLB picks, Saturday, June 18, best bets by proven model





The Toronto Blue Jays (37-27) will face the New York Yankees (48-16) on Saturday-afternoon in the second game of their three-game series. Both teams will enter this matchup with top-10 pitching staff in the majors. New York is in first place with an ERA of 2.79. Meanwhile, Toronto is in 10th place in the MLB in ERA (3.82).Jameson Taillon (7-1, 2.93 ERA) will start for New York. Alek Manoah (8-1, 1.67 ERA) is on the mound for the Blue Jays. The first pitch is set at 3:07 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Toronto as the -135 favorite (risk $135 to win $100) on the money line in the Yankees vs. Blue Jays. New York is an underdog of +115 and the over-under for total runs is set at 8.5. Before you choose Blue Jays vs. Yankees, you should: view MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s advanced computer model† The SportsLine projection model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it’s a strong start to the 2022 season. It’s on a roll of 55-42 on the top-rated MLB Money Line Choices up to 10 weeks, with over $600 refunds for $100 players. Anyone who follows it has seen huge returns. Now the model has set his sights on Yankees vs. Blue Jays, and just locked into his picks and MLB predictions. You can go to SportsLine now to see model choices† Here are several MLB Opportunities and bet lines for Blue Jays vs. Yankees: Yankees vs. Blue Jays Money Line: Toronto -135, New York +115

Yankees vs. Blue Jays run line: Toronto -1.5 (+155)

Yankees vs. Blue Jays over under: 8.5 runs

Yankees vs. Blue Jays tickets: See tickets on StubHub

TOR: Blue Jays are 24-6 in their last 30 games on Saturday

NYY: Yankees are 7-1 in their last eight games as underdogs Why you should support the Yankees

Rightfielder Aaron Judge is on an MVP-caliber season. Judge is a giant player with ridiculous home run power. He can easily drive the ball out of any ballpark with ease. The three-time All-Star is MLB’s first in home runs (25), tied for fourth in RBIs (49) with a .312 batting average. Second baseman DJ LeMahieu manages to make constant contact and get on base. LeMahieu has a nice combination of speed, athleticism and power to consistently influence the game. The three-time All-Star is a solid defender and a reliable attacking playmaker. He hits .261 along with six home runs and 27 RBIs. In his last appearance, he was 3-for-5 with a solo homerun. Why you should support the Blue Jays First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a natural and effortless swing. Guerrero Jr. knows how to make consistent contact with baseball through his pitch recognition and awareness at the plate. The 2021 All-Star leads the team in home runs (16) and RBIs (39). On June 15, he went 4-for-5 with a solo homerun, two RBI’s and three runs scored. Center fielder George Springer also makes an important contribution. Springer has a great combination of home run power with solid speed on the defensive side. The three-time All-Star showed ample outfield reach with a reliable throwing arm. Springer has a batting average of .266 with 12 home runs and 33 RBI’s. How Blue Jays vs. Yankees picks to make SportsLine’s model leans forward on the total, projecting 9.1 combined runs. It also says that one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model’s MLB picks from SportsLine† So who will win Yankees vs. Blue Jays? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side to jump on, all of the model who crushed his MLB picksAnd invent.

