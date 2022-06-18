Sports
Indian women beat Tokyo finalists Argentina | Hockey
The Indian women’s hockey team defeated the brand new Pro League champion Argentina on Saturday in the first game of the duel in Rotterdam. After the teams finished 3-3 in regular time, India defeated the world No. 2 in the penalty shootout 2-1 by goals from Neha and Sonika. Lalremsiami (4th) and drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur (37th, 51st) scored for India in regular time, while Agustina Gorzelany (22nd, 37th, 45th) hit a hat-trick for Argentina.
India put pressure on their opponents from the start and Lalremsiami scored by averting a pass from Deep Grace Ekka. India rode on the momentum and made a circle penetration in the opening minutes of the second quarter but could not find a way to extend their lead. Argentina counterattacked and earned a penalty corner and Gorzelany did not miss the chance to equalize. Playing her 100th international, Neha made a brilliant run in the 30th minute to earn a penalty corner, but India failed to convert.
In the third quarter, the Argentines made a circle penetration to earn a penalty stroke. Gorzelany converted to help Argentina 2-1. However, the Savita Punia-led side fought back and earned a penalty corner with Gurjit Kaur hitting the goal to make it 2-2. In the last minute of the third quarter, Gorzelany converted another penalty corner to give Argentina a 3-2 lead.
India kept up the pressure and Gurjit converted a short corner to tie the scores.
The second game of the double header will be played on Sunday.
India men lose to the Netherlands
The Indian men’s team lost 2-2 (1-4) in a penalty shootout to the Netherlands at the same venue, in what was their penultimate game of the nine-team competition. An incredible backlash saw India win a point from a thrilling 2-2 draw against the hosts in regular time, after goals from Dilpreet Singh (22nd) and Harmanpreet Singh (60th) helped them equalize twice.
However, the hosts added a bonus point to a 4-1 shootout win in which their veteran goalkeeper Pirmin Blaak kept the Indian attackers at bay.
Their second game will be played at the same location on Sunday.
Close story
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/hockey/indian-women-beat-tokyo-finalists-argentina-101655573663737.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Girls tennis team named state finalists after hard-fought match June 18, 2022
- University charged with misleading allegations of UK employee pension reform June 18, 2022
- Bollywood ‘Dons’ Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan look stylish in INVISIBLE photo June 18, 2022
- U.S. lawmakers ask Google to fix abortion searches that lead women to “fake clinics” June 18, 2022
- PM Modi’s mother ‘Heeraba Modi’ enters her 100th birthday June 18, 2022