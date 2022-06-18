Indian women beat Tokyo finalists Argentina | Hockey

The Indian women’s hockey team defeated the brand new Pro League champion Argentina on Saturday in the first game of the duel in Rotterdam. After the teams finished 3-3 in regular time, India defeated the world No. 2 in the penalty shootout 2-1 by goals from Neha and Sonika. Lalremsiami (4th) and drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur (37th, 51st) scored for India in regular time, while Agustina Gorzelany (22nd, 37th, 45th) hit a hat-trick for Argentina.

India put pressure on their opponents from the start and Lalremsiami scored by averting a pass from Deep Grace Ekka. India rode on the momentum and made a circle penetration in the opening minutes of the second quarter but could not find a way to extend their lead. Argentina counterattacked and earned a penalty corner and Gorzelany did not miss the chance to equalize. Playing her 100th international, Neha made a brilliant run in the 30th minute to earn a penalty corner, but India failed to convert.

In the third quarter, the Argentines made a circle penetration to earn a penalty stroke. Gorzelany converted to help Argentina 2-1. However, the Savita Punia-led side fought back and earned a penalty corner with Gurjit Kaur hitting the goal to make it 2-2. In the last minute of the third quarter, Gorzelany converted another penalty corner to give Argentina a 3-2 lead.

India kept up the pressure and Gurjit converted a short corner to tie the scores.

The second game of the double header will be played on Sunday.

India men lose to the Netherlands

The Indian men’s team lost 2-2 (1-4) in a penalty shootout to the Netherlands at the same venue, in what was their penultimate game of the nine-team competition. An incredible backlash saw India win a point from a thrilling 2-2 draw against the hosts in regular time, after goals from Dilpreet Singh (22nd) and Harmanpreet Singh (60th) helped them equalize twice.

However, the hosts added a bonus point to a 4-1 shootout win in which their veteran goalkeeper Pirmin Blaak kept the Indian attackers at bay.

Their second game will be played at the same location on Sunday.