Carlyle’s Carter Morrison competes in a tournament in Mexico





Morrison and three other wheelchair athletes represented Canada in this International Table Tennis Federation sanctioned tournament.

CARLYLE – Carlyle resident Carter Morrison has just returned from Cancun, Mexico after participating in a para table tennis tournament. This event attracted more than 170 athletes from over 16 countries, including those from Canada, the US and Central and South America. Several European and Asian countries also participated, including the Netherlands, Thailand and South Korea. Last fall, Morrison was able to compete in a Canadian Paralympic sanctioned event in Toronto. Just two months ago, he got a call from Canadian table tennis coach, Ian Kent. Team Canada had received notification that Morrison had achieved an official handicap rating. He was allowed to participate in Mexico and was offered a place in the national team. Morrison was delighted to be offered the opportunity and the trip was booked. Morrison is classified as short in stature and his disability is rated an eight on a scale of one to 11. One to five is for those in a wheelchair, those ranked from six to ten have some form of physical disability, and the ranking of 11 is for people in wheelchairs. the mentally handicapped. Morrison and three other wheelchair athletes represented Canada in this International Table Tennis Federation sanctioned tournament. In singles, Morrison first faced Steven Roman, a professional table tennis player from Costa Rica. He lost in straight sets and was defeated by an American the next day. An athlete from Thailand won the singles. Morrison had also competed in doubles with another Canadian, but unfortunately his partner injured his wrist three days before the event and had to withdraw. The American team graciously found him a teammate, and although they were competitive, they were beaten by both the United States and the eventual double winning team from Thailand. Morrison and his partner did win their last game against Mexico. When asked about the quality of his opponents, Morrison had nothing but praise for the competition. “There are a lot of great players, many of whom play table tennis for a living and are subsidized by their governments. I just don’t have the time at home to practice as much as I’d like and struggled to defend my opponents’ tight spin, especially on their serve.” Before being asked to compete in Mexico, Morrison’s goal was to qualify and join Team Canada. He has now done so and would like to compete in the 2023 Parapan American Games, which will be held in Santiago, Chile. Morrison has been on a whirlwind schedule lately. He played table tennis in Mexico, has just graduated from Gordon F. Kells High School and will attend Medicine Hat College this fall, where he will be attending an elementary school. Morrison wants to be a physical education teacher. Combined with working three days a week at King’s Department Store, he barely has time for his favorite sport, golf. Summer flies by for this popular homegrown athlete.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sasktoday.ca/south/local-sports/carter-morrison-competes-at-a-tournament-in-mexico-5486131 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos