Kenny Atkinson Won’t Take Charlotte Hornets’ Job But Will Stay With Golden State Warriors





Kenny Atkinson has informed the Charlotte Hornets that he will not become the franchise’s new coach and will remain with the Golden State Warriors as its top assistant, sources told ESPN on Saturday. After accepting Charlotte’s job offer during the NBA Finals last week, further talks with the organization of the Hornets led Atkinson to believe it would be best, both professionally and personally, to stay with the Warriors, sources said. Atkinson and the Hornets had agreed a four-year deal in principle, but a contract was never signed, sources said. Atkinson had already moved three times in three years — he left his job as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets to become an assistant to the LA Clippers and then Golden State in consecutive years. Atkinson returns for a second season to the newly crowned NBA champions under Steve Kerr. Atkinson informed Charlotte and Golden State of his decision on Saturday, sources said. He becomes Golden State’s top assistant, who will be without Mike Brown after taking the job as head coach with the Sacramento Kings. Atkinson was one of three finalists to become the Hornets coach, but was the only candidate to meet owner Michael Jordan — which he did in Boston on June 8. Longtime NBA head coaches Mike D’Antoni and Terry Stotts were also in the latter group of the process, and they could reappear if Charlotte general manager Mitch Kupchak resumes the search to replace James Borrego. Atkinson was 118-190 in over three years with the Nets, inherited a full rebuild and showed improvement every season until he resigned after an injury-plagued 2019-20 season. He spent the 2020-21 season with the Clippers as an assistant before joining Steve Kerr’s Golden State staff. He spent a total of nine seasons as an NBA assistant, four with the New York Knicks, three with the Atlanta Hawks and one with the Clippers and Warriors. The Hornets have missed the playoffs for six consecutive seasons, the longest drought in franchise history and the second longest active streak behind the Kings (16). But Charlotte has several building blocks in a team that went 43-39 during the regular season to reach the play-in-game, including All-Star LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges, who becomes a restricted free agent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/34113085/sources-kenny-atkinson-take-charlotte-hornets-job-stay-golden-state-warriors The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos