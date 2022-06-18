Sports
Katherine Brunt announces her retirement from Test cricket
Katherine Brunt announced her retirement from Test cricket yesterday.
Brunt made her international debut in August 2004 and 12 months later, in her third Test, her nine-wicket match distance helped England win an Ashes series for the first time in 42 years.
The 36-year-old steps aside as the third most prolific England Test bowler of all time, taking 51 wickets in her 14 Tests.
Brunt is a veteran batter who has scored over a thousand runs in one day games
Brunt, who married his England teammate Nat Sciver last month, continues to play one-day and Twenty20 internationals.
Test cricket is my absolute passion and retiring was a heartbreaking choice but it allows me to prioritize white ball cricket, she said.
Brunt was a key part of England’s 50-over World Cups in 2009 and 2017, having once won the T20 equivalent.
Katherine Brunt (right) played a key role during England’s Ashes tour of Australia in February
Jonathan Finch, director of England Womens cricket, said Katherine can leave the red ball knowing that she is a true legend in that form of the game and that she has set standards that future generations can only aspire to.
The 36-year-old became the first bowler since the 1970s to pass 50 wickets for England women in the traditional format and step aside as the countrys third most prolific.
England will take on South Africa for a week from tomorrow in a one-off test in Taunton.
Brunt celebrates the resignation of Pakistani Nahida Khan during the Cricket World Cup
