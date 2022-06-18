Friday’s 42nd Annual Shriners Football All-Star Game: Six Local Soccer Players and a Coach Ready for One More Game | Sport

WALTHAM/TEWKSBURY Two years ago, Brian Aylward was selected as the North team’s coach for what should have been the 42nd annual Shriner’s Football All-Star Game. The actual competition never took place due to COVID-19 and was canceled again last year.

This Friday night (7pm) at Bentley College, Aylward is finally on the sidelines for what will be the event’s 44th year and game’s 42nd as the North takes on the South in a game featuring 102 of the top senior high school soccer players. in Eastern Mass. All proceeds from the game will go to Aleppo Shriner’s Children’s Transportation Fund. The money will help fund Boston’s expenses for children who need immediate emergency care after sustaining significant burns.

Under 51 on the North team includes six locals Danny Fleming, Cole Kimtis and Davenche Sydney from Tewksbury and then Jake Chirichiello, Gavin Erickson and Marcello Misuraca from Wilmington.

To Aylward, this competition means a lot to him, as he was part of it as a little boy after all.

I’ve always had such a great respect for the Shriner’s game. I grew up a bit with it. It’s always been a really elite thing. I was a waterboy for the Shriner’s Game in 1981. I was a proud waterboy and my father (Bob Aylward) was the coach, he said. I had some great memories. Dennis Vecchi and Mike Prescott played for Tewksbury in that game. (The North) ended up losing to the (South) who had this quarterback whose name was Doug Flutie. That goes back that far. I had the privilege of playing in the game in 1987. My brother (Rob) played in it in 1986. I was an assistant coach in 2004 and 2012.

The last time the North squad won was in 2018, a dramatic 25-22 win. South won the last game in 2019 21-8.

It doesn’t matter if she wins or loses, Aylward is delighted to be a part of this tradition.

It’s a huge honor to be a part of that. The Shriner’s have done so many great things. This Shriner’s Football game has been such a great tradition, he said. It lasted, which I believe is the 42nd game, even though there has been a mess for the last two years, there was no game. We were named to the staff two years ago and obviously the game wasn’t played so when they were going to play the game this year they kept the same coaching staff intact.

There are a handful of other current head coaches who will be assisting Aylward, including Dan Kelly (Nashoba Tech), Pat Lamusta (Lynnfield), Jeff Hutton (Beverly), and Eric McCarthy (Georgetown). In addition, a Tewksbury coach will also be added to the staff.

We will have the first non-head coach in Shriners Game history, I believe, with Coach Paul Norton with us. I made a suggestion to the Shriners and I know it’s tradition and I want to respect that, but I think if you’ve got a guy who has 40 years of coaching experience in high school, sometimes he should have opportunities too. They are also very good coaches, so it was great to have him with us, Aylward said.

Practices began on June 6, and Aylward said the team has yet to hold any, including all 51 players.

It was interesting because the timing of the game along with the (MIAA) state tournaments being a little late this year have made it challenging, Aylward said. We have a lot of players who are also good players in other sports, so there were a few guys who played lacrosse or baseball tournaments. That was a bit of a challenge trying to get everyone together and being able to give particular offense enough to run effectively, then defensively, to have enough time to execute defensive schemes within the limits with what we can do in the game . You can’t stunt linebackers and shoot holes and stuff like that.

The coaches were great and the kids too when they’ve been there. We had a really good night (on Monday) and really solid attendance. We have one more opportunity (Tuesday) to tighten it up, then we’ll walk through Thursday and be ready to leave on Friday.

Of the local players, Aylward clearly knows his three very well. He said Sydney will play on the defensive line, Kimtis as the attacking guard and Fleming a perimeter that recedes.

From Wilmington, Chirichiello will be on the offensive line, Erickson will see time at the wide receiver and Misuraca will be an outside linebacker.

The guys from Wilmington were great. Misuraca and Chirichiello have been rock hard every day. Gavin Erickson has had the lacrosse tournament until this past weekend, so he still made the effort to get there (to practice) and learn some, Aylward said. (Monday) night he had a big night (at training) so he will be in the mix on the attacking side of the ball. Jake will be on the offensive side of the ball and Misuraca will play as one of our outer linebackers.

With an all-star lineup that includes quarterbacks Jackson O’Connell (North Andover) and Steven Woods (Bishop Fenwick), running backs Xaviah Bascon (Swampscott), JC Clerveaux (Everett) and Lowell’s Aaron Morris, who will be in the various spots, Aylward knows that on the other side the South will have the same kind of top talent.

We’re still going to have to be tough, fight hard, perform and all that. It must go well. Our offensive line was probably our best in terms of attendance. Those guys have rarely missed and that has been good for us because we have other guys going in and out, he said.