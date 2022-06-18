Girls tennis team named state finalists after hard-fought match





The Wareham girls tennis team didn’t make it easy for the Generals Hamilton-Wenham to beep away with Saturday’s state championship win. Two matches went to tie-breaker rounds as the Wareham Vikings didn’t let their singles and doubles matchups hold up. They played for the Division 4 state finals on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology outdoor courts. In the end, the #1 seeded Hamilton-Wenham team walked away with a 4-1 win, marking the Wareham teams’ first loss of the season. It was a great season, said coach Geoff Swett after the game. He praised his team for their intelligence and maturity, and said they took their loss carelessly. Sophomore Brooklyn Bindas scored Wareham’s lone game win, winning No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-1 in a quick game. Her laser-like focus kept her in the zone, although she often took a moment between points to grin at friends in the crowd. The Vikings fought not only against the Hamilton-Wenham Generals, but also against the strong gusts of wind that swept across the fields. Sudden gusts of wind sent high lobes even higher and prevented some yields from reaching the net. Number 3 singles, Giuliana LHomme, and number 1 doubles, Olivia Powers and Mackenzie Brodley, all went into tiebreaker rounds after the seniors concluded the games. It took them losses, along with fellow seniors No. 2 singles Saige Galhardo and No. 2 doubles Chloe Hogan and Allison Sciaraffa, to sink the previously undefeated Vikings. The players were pumped into the match as Swett said there was a lot of music and singing on the bus ride to Cambridge. He said the school held a surprise pep rally for the team on Friday, further boosting the mood.

