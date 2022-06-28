Andy Murray passes James Duckworth at Wimbledon | ATP tour





Few players understand what Andy Murray went through to return to the tennis court and compete at the highest level, but James Duckworth, who underwent hip surgery in January, is one of them. Although the resilient Australian put in a lot of effort on Monday night, it was the two-time Wimbledon champion who clawed his way into the second round. After a slow start at Center Court, Murray passed Duckworth 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to advance at Wimbledon. The Scot will then play against 20th seeded John Isner, against whom he holds an 8-0 ATP Head2Head record. “It was great to be here with a packed crowd again,” Murray said in his on-court interview. “Great atmosphere. Obviously I’m making some progress now, so I don’t know how many opportunities I have left [will] to play on this field, so I want to make the most of every time I get to come here now. I’m glad I got through it and hopefully I’ll be able to play another game here in a few days.” Murray has made slow but steady progress since undergoing his second right hip surgery in 2019. Earlier this month, he returned to the Top 50 of the Pepperstone ATP rankings for a week for the first time since the week of May 28, 2018. year-old, however, showed good form and advanced to the final in Stuttgart, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios. So it was a surprise when Duckworth rose to a one-set lead behind fearless tennis. The Australian underwent hip surgery in January – his ninth surgery – and arrived at the All England Club this season with a 0-7 tour record. But once Murray found rhythm in the game and combined his counter-punch with timely moves forward, he seemed to have the game in his hands. The Scot hit 15 aces and won 85 percent of his first serve points in his two hours and 43 minutes win, but also showed his variety in cat-and-mouse points, even throwing a forearm serve. “I thought I had done the right thing to rebound after the first set. He likes to play on the grass. He came back from hip surgery in January and played very well,” Murray said. “As I started to get a little bit better in my return as the game went on, I felt a little more comfortable. Did well to get through it.” The tournament organizers closed the roof after the third set so that the pair could finish the match as it got dark. “It’s not that easy to change such conditions and also have such breaks, potentially important points in games,” said Murray. The set was for the most part equal and both men made it to 4-4. Duckworth saved the first break point he encountered with an aggressive backhand. But the world number 74 threw in a double foul to give Murray the decisive advantage. The former number 1 in the world did not miss his chance. The match ended in anticlimax after an incorrect Duckworth challenge, but Murray showed how much it meant with several fist pumps and a big roar. it’s not that simple, such circumstances change, and also having such breaks, potentially important points in matches. I would much rather play outside. I prefer to play outside when possible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/murray-duckworth-wimbledon-2022-r1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos