Hockey player from Coral Harbour, Nunavut, gets contract with American team





A young hockey player from Coral Harbor, Nunavut, has been signed to play for a team in the United States. Daniel McKitrick, 24, will play for the Mississippi Sea Wolves, a professional hockey team based in Biloxi, Mississippi, and part of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). “It feels pretty good,” he said of his contract with the team. “Because that’s been my dream since I was a little kid, to play pro hockey.” He said there were scouts watching the games at the Fred Sasakamoose “Chief Thunderstick” National Hockey Championship in May, which McKitrick played in. “I got a call from the Mississippi team. I was very excited,” he said. He said watching NHL grow up got him hooked on the game and his love of hockey is what keeps him going. Daniel McKitrick of Coral Harbor pictured in the 2018-19 season when he played for the Lakehead Thunderwolves college team in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Submitted by Daniel McKitrick) “It can be a long season, so you really have to love to work on it and train, like, take all your time just playing hockey and become the best player you can be,” McKitrick said. “Stay positive, even if there are discouraging moments, some setbacks, but keep going and keep believing in yourself.” McKitrick said he has played in tournaments in the US, but this will be his first full season there. In August, he leaves Coral Harbor to go to Thunder Bay, Ontario, where he used to play. From there he goes to Mississippi in the first week of September. He will play his first pre-season game in October. “I’m just looking forward to playing hockey… So practice every day, meet new guys and hopefully get some wins.” Back in his home community, he said he will miss it when he leaves again. “I always come back here. So many memories. I loved it so much when I was a kid. I was pretty sad going south, but I think it all worked out.” Daniel McKitrick shot after his team became the Canadian Junior A National Champion in the 2016-17 season when he played for the Cobourg Cougars. (Submitted by Daniel McKitrick) McKitrick said he notices more Inuit going south to play hockey, “which is nice to see.” As for advice, he said that young people shouldn’t be afraid to leave their comfort zone. “There’s a lot of love for hockey players, but they don’t get opportunities like someone in the South. So don’t be afraid to move. If you’re homesick, you’re still so young at the time, then you can come back when the hockey is done.” is.” He said he will work hard to be a role model for other Inuit youth in Nunavut.

