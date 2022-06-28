Table tennis tournament winners awarded





San Carlos Charter Day Table Tennis Tournament Winners* San Carlos PIO Photo The San Carlos City Table Tennis Club (SCCTTC), in coordination with the City Sports Office, announced the 62nd Charter Day Table Tennis Tournament winners on June 26. The winners of the tournament were: Hammet Baynosa, U12 Boys Champion, 1st Runner-up – Jarvey Joseph Sandagun and 2nd Runner-up – Ramil Jagurin; U12 Girls Champion – Denise Siaboc, 1st runner-up – Ella Batusin and 2nd runner-up – Jana Selene Sayson; U18 Boys Champion – Stefan Magalona, ​​1st runner-up – Jairu Bayot and 2nd runner-up – Errold John Lambating; U18 Girls Champion was Febe Jeanne Magalona, ​​1st runner-up – Khrystille Jabillo and 2nd runner-up – Jairah Grace Oliveros; 25 Up Mixed Champion – Brian Jerald Juntela, 1st runner-up – Vincent Montebon and 2nd runner-up – John Felix Alvarez; 35 Up Mixed Champion – Sarah Sayson, 1st runner-up – Mark Cabatas and 2nd runner-up – Ariel Empalmado; 45 Up Mixed Champion – Gene Clifton Belza; and 2nd runner up – Ronnie Cabanillas. Trophies and cash prizes given to the winners were P 1500 for champions in the U12 boys and girls categories; P1,000 for 1st runner-up and P800 for 2nd runner-up, while in U18 boys and girls categories champions received P2,000, P1500 for 1st runner-up and P1,000 for 2nd runner-up. Champions of the 25 Up mixed, 35 Up mixed and 45 Up mixed categories took home P3,000, while the 1st runners-up and 2nd runners-up took home P2,000 and P1,000 respectively. SCCTTC also distributed jerseys to all participants of the tournament. Dennis Penalosa, on behalf of Jesus Facundo Combato Jr., Sports Office OIC, attended the match. On the other hand, SCCTTC coach coordinator Brian Jerald Juntela said that of the more than 20 participants from different cities in Negros Occidental who had applied for the Senior High School varsity in UNO-R, three Sancarloseños table tennis players placed on the first took place until 3rd of the six selected scholars were accepted. Juntela added that the club, together with the city, will do better to give the players a better future through the sport.*

