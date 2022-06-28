Cricket: Black Caps and White Ferns Home Schedule Revealed





The Black Caps play a day-night test against England at Bay Oval. Photo / Photo Sport

New Zealand Cricket has announced a packed home international schedule for the Black Caps and White Ferns. In a 2022-23 season as the two teams head to sea for their respective ICC T20 World Cups, cricket fans can look forward to a massive summer, with visits from Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, England and Sri Lanka men’s teams, and Bangladesh women . Of particular note in the schedule is the England series opener at Bay Oval, which starts on February 16, the first day-night test in New Zealand since the Black Caps defeated the same opponent with an innings at Eden Park in 2018. The White Ferns, who have attended the Commonwealth Games and have returned from their tour of the West Indies, will host Bangladesh in a T20 and ODI series before heading to South Africa in January to compete in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Playing at home for the first time under new coach Ben Sawyer, the White Ferns play three T20s in Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown, before heading to the North Island for three ODIs in Wellington, Napier and Hamilton. White fern Sophie Devine and coach Ben Sawyer. Photo / Photo Sport The home season kicks off in early October as the Black Caps finalize their preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia with a tri-series in Christchurch, featuring Pakistan and Bangladesh. India will arrive in New Zealand at the end of the World Cup to play the Black Caps in three T20s in Wellington, Tauranga and Napier, and three ODIs in Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch. Both series are likely to be hard-fought: India is currently the No. 1 of the T20 side in the world, while the Black Caps is the No. 1 of the ODI side. The Black Caps then head to the subcontinent for a tour of Pakistan and a short series in India, before returning in early February to prepare for the two tests against England in Tauranga and Wellington. With Sri Lanka’s arrival in New Zealand at the end of February, the five-day format will continue, with testing planned for Christchurch and Wellington ahead of a three-match T20 series and a three-match ODI series. Related articles NZ Cricket chief executive David White said the season ahead was promising for both the White Ferns and Black Caps. “Last summer’s ICC Women’s World Cup did so much to promote the game, and it will be great to see the White Ferns in action across the country. “And having India, England and Sri Lanka on tour here, as well as visits from Pakistan and Bangladesh, means cricket fans can look forward to a summer of top quality cricket.” White confirmed that ticket prices for all Black Caps and White Ferns games would remain the same as last year’s discount levels. Tickets go on sale to the general public this morning. “We recognize the challenges of the current environment and our priority is to make international cricket as accessible as possible. “After the restrictions of previous seasons due to Covid, we want to ensure that our locations and fixtures remain affordable and welcoming.” Home Schedule Black Caps 2022-23 v Bangladesh and Pakistan Saturday, October 8, 7pm: T20 v Pakistan; Hagley Oval, Christchurch Sunday 9 October 7pm: T20 v Bangladesh; Hagley Oval, Christchurch Tuesday, October 11, 3 p.m.: T20 v Pakistan; Hagley Oval, Christchurch Wednesday, October 12, 3 p.m.: T20 v Bangladesh; Hagley Oval, Christchurch Friday, October 14, 3pm: T20 tri-series final (if qualified); Hagley Oval, Christchurch in India Friday November 18, 7.30 pm: 1st T20; Sky Stadium, Wellington Sunday 20 November, 7.30 pm: 2nd T20; Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui Tuesday, November 22, 7.30 pm: 3rd T20; McLean Park, Napier Friday November 25, 2.30 pm: 1st ODI; Eden Park, Auckland Sunday 27 November, 2.30 pm: 2nd ODI; Seddon Park, Hamilton Wednesday 30 November, 2.30 pm: 3rd ODI; Hagley Oval, Christchurch v England Thursday February 16 Monday February 20, 2 p.m. daily: 1st test; Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui Friday February 24 Tuesday February 28, 11 a.m. daily: 2nd test; Basin Reserve, Wellington in Sri Lanka Thursday March 9 Monday March 13 11 am daily: 1st test; Hagley Oval, Christchurch Friday March 17 Tuesday March 21, 11 a.m. daily: 2nd test; Basin Reserve, Wellington Saturday, March 25, 2 p.m.: 1st ODI; Eden Park, Auckland Tuesday, March 28, 2 p.m.: 2nd ODI; Hagley Oval, Christchurch Friday March 31, 2 p.m.: 3rd ODI; Seddon Park, Hamilton Sunday, April 2, 1:00 PM: 1st T20; Eden Park, Auckland Wednesday April 5, 1 pm: 2nd T20; University of Otago Oval, Dunedin Saturday April 8, 1 pm: 3rd T20; John Davies Oval, Queenstown Home Schedule White Ferns 2022-23 in Bangladesh Friday, December 2, 7 p.m.: 1st T20; Hagley Oval, Christchurch Sunday, December 4, 2 p.m.: 2nd T20; University of Otago Oval, Dunedin Wednesday, December 7, 2 p.m.: 3rd T20; John Davies Oval, Queenstown Sunday, December 11, 11 a.m.: 1st ODI; Basin Reserve, Wellington Wednesday 14 December, 2 p.m.: 2nd ODI; McLean Park, Napier Sunday, December 18, 11 a.m.: 3rd ODI; Seddon Park, Hamilton

