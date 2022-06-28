Supreme Court takes sides with ex-football coach in First Amendment case

In a major First Amendment rights case, the Supreme Court on Monday sided with a former public high school football coach who lost his job for praying on the field after games.

Joe Kennedy, the former football coach of Bremerton High School, has sued the Washington state school district for violating his freedom of movement and free speech by asking that he not pray at the 50-yard line immediately after football games.

Judge Neil Gorsuch delivered the… opinion for the Kennedy v. Bremerton School District case, writing, “The Constitution and the best of our traditions advocate mutual respect and tolerance, not censorship and oppression, of both religious and non-religious views.”

“Here, a government agency was trying to punish a person for holding a short, silent, personal religious celebration that was doubly protected by the First Amendment’s free exercise and free speech clauses,” Gorsuch continued. And the only meaningful justification the government offered for its reprisals rested on a misconception that it had a duty to seek out and suppress religious practices, even if it permits comparable secular expressions. The Constitution neither mandates nor tolerates that kind of discrimination. .”

The three liberal judges on the court disagreed and disputed the majority’s characterization of Kennedy’s behavior.

“To the extent that the Court portrays Petitioner Joseph Kennedy’s prayers as private and silent, it interprets the…

facts,” Judge Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a dissenting opinion. “The file shows that Kennedy has long been in possession of holding demonstrative prayers on the 50-meter line of the football field. Kennedy consistently invited others to join in prayer and for years led student-athletes in prayer at the same time and location. The Court ignores this history.”

The Supreme Court ruled against praying on public school grounds for decades. But Monday’s 6-3 decision adds to a growing list of decisions by the current court’s conservative majority protecting and strengthening religious rights. Last week, the court quashed a Maine program that banned taxpayers’ money from going to schools that offer religious education, declaring the rule discriminatory.

In the current case, attorneys from the Bremerton School District argued that they had no problem with Kennedy’s prayers, but requested that he pray alone and separately from the students, so as not to pressure them into praying. Kennedy was able to return to the field to pray after students and other bystanders left the area after the games, the school district said.

Inspector Aaron Leavell wrote to Kennedy in 2015 to inform him that he was “free to participate in religious activities, including prayer, so long as it did not interfere with [his] job responsibilities,” said a legal briefing.

The school district said Kennedy’s behavior could be seen as a government endorsement of religion, which prohibits the First Amendment’s founding clause.

Sotomayor, in her dissent, insisted that governments should not promote religion, pushing back on the majority ruling.

“As I understand it, this case is not about the limitations of one’s ability to pray privately at work,” she wrote. “This case is about whether a school district is required to allow one of its employees to include a public, communicative display of the employee’s personal religious beliefs in a school event, where that display is recognizable as part of a long-standing practice of employee worshiping students while the public watched. A school district is not required to allow such behavior; in fact, the establishment clause prohibits it from doing so.”

Despite numerous phone calls from the district, Kennedy continued to pray on the 50-yard line and participated in several media appearances in which he and his counsel continued to say the only acceptable outcome would be that Kennedy proceed as he wished. Kennedy prayed regularly after the games for eight years.

Sometimes students or other observers joined Kennedy in prayer, but the coach claimed that he never cared whether students did. Still, one student said he joined the prayer because, although it was against his beliefs, he feared losing playing time if he didn’t join his coach, the Associated Press reported.

The district eventually put Kennedy on furlough for ignoring his requests. After several lower courts dismissed his legal challenges, Kennedy finally turned to the Supreme Court, which heard his case.