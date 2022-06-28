2022 Wimbledon Betting Tips, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Betting 6/28

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

The first round of Wimbledon continues on Tuesday from the grass courts of the All England Club. After all the drama off the field around who won’t play in this tournament, we’re finally shifting our focus to those competing inside the lines. Some prominent matches on day two will feature clashes between players who want to use extensive grass court experience against those who are still learning to master the surface. On the men’s side, one of Britain’s brightest young stars will thrill local fans, while a few Americans find themselves on either side of potential disruptions. In women’s singles, a pair of top-10 seeds must take care of things, while a former champion must undergo a tough first-round test. All of the match odds listed below are from DraftKings Sportsbook, but you can sometimes find more favorable odds on some of these matches by checking out other mobile sportsbooks such as FanDuel, BetMGM or Caesars.

The shape of a pitch can be notoriously difficult to judge given the rapid transition from the slower clay to the faster grass, but recent results on all surfaces combined with historic pitch results and a look at play style can usually provide an accurate approximation of a pitch. player’s ability on this surface. The stakes are highest at the Grand Slams, and the men play best-of-five set matches rather than the best-of-three seen at other ATP Tour events. Conditions vary from tournament to tournament, and even day to day, but the high tempo and low bounces of grass generally favor more aggressive players, especially those with big serves. Using this context can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to cause disruption. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section treats players who can safely be considered overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bet section recommends tempting options in matchups considered closer to toss-ups.

Anger Alert

Maxime Cressy (+265) vs. Felix Auger Aliassime

Cressy’s game is tailor-made for Wimbledon, as the American uses an old-fashioned serve and volley style. This will be the main Wimbledon debut for 25-year-old Cressy, but he has gained valuable experience on the lawn this month by setting a 7-3 record on the surface, including a run-up to last week’s Eastbourne final. Cressy’s strong streak on the surface includes winning 15 of 23 sets, with four of the eight lost sets coming in tiebreaks. All the pressure will be on Auger-Aliassime, who reached the quarter-finals here last year, and this match could well boil down to some key points where Cressy should play freer as an underdog.

Mikhail Kukushkin (+205) vs. Jenson Brooksby

Brooksby made his name at the US Open last year, but the 21-year-old American has so far struggled to effectively translate his unorthodox style to surfaces off hard court. He is only 1-3 on grass this year and the only victory was against the 171st Jesper De Jong. Kukushkin is in the same range as De Jong at number 164, but the 34-year-old veteran will be able to lean on a significant advantage in lawn experience in this match, which will be Brooksby’s Wimbledon debut. Conversely, this will be Kukushkin’s 10th main draw at Wimbledon; he got here the hard way and worked his way through three wins in qualifying.

Honorable Mention:

Karolina Muchova (+275) vs. Simona Halep

Plug it in

Jack Draper (-290) vs. Zizou Bergs

Draper isn’t a household name just yet, but it’s probably only a matter of time before the next big thing in British men’s tennis becomes one. The 20-year-old has been groomed from a young age for success as the son of former Lawn Tennis Association chief executive Roger Draper, and Jack is starting to live up to his potential judging by his semi-final in Eastbourne. He used his big serve and forehand to beat Brooksby, Diego Schwartzman and British compatriot Ryan Peniston each in straight sets before falling in three to Cressy. The 94th-ranked Draper has a favorable first-round draw against 23-year-old Belgian Zizou Bergs, who just won a challenger event on grass but is still just 146th in the world rankings.

Karolina Pliskova (-285) against Tereza Martincova

Pliskova has only gone 2-2 on grass in the lead up to this tournament, but second-place Wimbledon 2021 has played out a tough schedule on the surface, beating Kaia Kanepi and Bianca Andreescu before losing to Coco Gauff and Katie Boulter. The latest loss is a little suspicious, but Pliskova can take comfort in knowing that Boulter also defeated Martincova in the same tournament as part of a three-game loss streak that brings Pliskova’s 61st compatriot from the Czech Republic into this match. Pliskova is the much more accomplished grass field player, and the No. 6’s 2-0 head-to-head record against Martincova includes a 6-3, 6-3 win at last year’s Wimbledon.

Honorable Mention:

Sam Querrey (-450) against Ricard Berankis

Value Bet

Jessica Pegula (-150) vs. Donna Veki

Vekic is an awkward first-round draw for Pegula, but the eighth-seeded American is undeniably the better player at this stage in their respective careers. The 25-year-old Croat has made the Round of 16 or better at every Grand Slam in her career, but Vekic has dropped to number 82 in the world and is only 6-7 in her career at Wimbledon. Pegula hasn’t played a game since her quarterfinal loss to Iga Swiatek at the French Open, but she’s been through a rough patch all year. She is 23-10 since the start of the Australian Open, where Pegula also made it to the quarterfinals.

Holger Rune (+110) against Marcos Giron

The ascendant Rune is a nice value as a modest underdog against the 65th-ranked Giron. Rune is at number 24 here and coming out of a quarterfinal at Roland Garros. The 19-year-old Dane has since dropped both his matches on grass, while Giron has gone 2-3 on grass this month, but there is no doubt that Rune’s base level is already significantly higher, regardless of the surface. Rune will be bolstered for his Wimbledon debut, but playing on one of the outer courts should help him better manage nerves against the 28-year-old American.

Honorable Mention:

Dennis Kudla (-115) against Lorenzo Sonego