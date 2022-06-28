Sports
Sedins, Luongo, Alfredsson Cup Hockey Hall of Fames 2022 Class
Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Roberto Luongo, Daniel Alfredsson, Womens player Riikka Sallinen and Builder Herb Carnegie have been elected to the Hockey Hall of Fames class of 2022.
The Sedins and Luongo were in their first year of eligibility, while Alfredsson has been waiting to get the call-up since 2017.
Henrik Sedin selected #3 overall in the 1999 draft, one spot behind Daniel is the Vancouver Canucks all-time leader in assists (830), points (1,070), games played (1,330) and power-play points (369).
He won the Hart Trophy as the NHL MVP and the Art Ross Trophy as the leading scorer in 2009-10. He added 23 goals and 78 points in 105 playoff games, including Vancouvers going to the 2011 Stanley Cup final.
If Henrik was the passer of what was one of hockey’s most dangerous lines, Daniel Sedin was the trigger.
His 393 goals are the first in Canuck history and he is second in assists (648), points (1041), games played (1,306) and power play points (367).
Daniel Sedin won the Ted Lindsay Award as the most outstanding player in the league, as voted by NHL Players Association members in 2010-11 to go along with the Art Ross Trophy. He added 71 points in 102 playoff games.
Luongo started his career with the New York Islanders and finished with the Florida Panthers.
His best years, however, were on the West Coast.
When he retired, Luongo was third in NHL history with 489 wins, a number that has since been surpassed by Marc-Andre Fleury.
The 43-year-old is second behind Martin Brodeur in three games played in the goalkeeper category (1044), shots against (30,924) and saves (28,409).
Luongo won 40 games with the Canucks twice, including a stunning 47 wins in 2006-07, and played at least 70 games in four consecutive seasons.
Luongo was a three-time Vezina Trophy finalist as the league’s top netminder, finishing only behind Sidney Crosby in the Hart Trophy voting after that 47-win campaign.
The Montreal native won two Olympic gold medals and led Canada to the top of the podium in Vancouver in 2010, before backing up to Carey Price in Russia’s Sochi, four years later.
Alfredsson scored 444 goals, 713 assists and 1,157 points during his 18 NHL seasons.
The former Senatorial captain and face of the franchise won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s rookie of the year in 1996, adding 100 points in 124 playoff games.
Alfredsson, 49, won Olympic gold in 2006 and led Ottawa to the 2007 cup final.
Sallinen played 16 seasons with the Finnish women’s national team, winning Olympic bronze in both 1998 and 2018.
She added silver at the 2019 World Championships to go along with six bronzes. In total, the 48-year-old scored 63 goals and 59 assists in 81 games for her country.
Carnegie, who died in March 2012 at age 92, is often credited as the greatest black hockey player to never play in the NHL.
After a long career in senior hockey, in 1955 he founded Future Aces, one of Canada’s first hockey schools.
Carnegie was inducted into the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame in 2001 and the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame in 2014. He was appointed to the Order of Ontario and the Order of Canada.
The 2020 edition of the halls was finally inaugurated last November after a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials decided not to name a 2021 class.
The selection committee met in person this year for the first time since 2019.
