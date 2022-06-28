Nimesh wins first men’s singles table tennis title – The Island

Australias selectors face a tough question as they head into Wednesday’s Test Series opener in Galle

A return to Test cricket for Jon Holland, a prospect that seemed far-fetched not long ago, may depend on the condition of his injured spinning finger that has thrown a spanner in the works for Australia’s big selection call.

Not for the first time, the Netherlands have arrived in the seaside town of Galle, where the left arm was also rushed for its Test debut six years ago when Stephen OKeefe injured his hamstring in the series opener.

Ahead of Australia’s first Test in Sri Lanka since that trip, the Netherlands are now back in the mix to add to its four Tests with Ashton Agar sidelined with a side stress and a question mark over whether Mitchell Swepsons’ wrist rotation will be accurate enough. are in the circumstances.

Holland didn’t come to training on Monday, two days before the start of the series, but coach Andrew McDonald insisted no final decision has been made on his or Travis Head’s availability.

Head was put to the test again in training on Monday, as fitness staff tested the hamstring he sustained last week, with Glenn Maxwell on standby if necessary.

But the decision on Nathan Lyon’s spin partner is the most important one.

The dry Galle field has been baking in the sun for the past few days, but curators have ensured that the rest of the square has been kept well moist.

If the surface plays as expected, the pitch will offer a considerable turn but the less abrasive wicket table is likely to wipe out Australias ability to find reverse swing.

That was a key weapon for Mitchell Starc in his dominant 24-wicket campaign in Sri Lanka in 2016 and also for both Starc and Pat Cummins in their series win over Pakistan earlier this year.

It would be a remarkable return if the Netherlands, who played the last of their four Tests in the UAE against Pakistan four years ago, were given the nod to play.

The Victorian was on a UK tour of Australia in 2019, then suggested that his last chance at a test recall would likely be the subsequent Ashes campaign, for which he was overlooked.

Matthew Kuhnemann was chosen over him for the recent Australia A tour of Sri Lanka, but McDonald, admitting the Netherlands is still bowling, said selectors had never forgotten in recent years that one of the domestic crickets was the spinners.

“We know what Jon can do, that’s why he’s on this squad,” McDonald said. “I wouldn’t read too much into the A (squad non) roster. He’s always been there and that’s why, purely through his domestic performances.

“He was called late. Was he a little hypothermic when he got into the A series? There is no doubt about that. But we feel like he can work his way into the form we may need.

“He has a bit of an (injury) problem, but he was working on that.”

Agar was the first choice left-arm spinner initially chosen for this tour and appeared in line to play, which he could still do if fit for the second test at the same venue.

For the time being, McDonald said selectors had not yet called between Holland and Swepson.

“What it was about is the direction the ball spins and the value of accuracy versus wrist rotation, which can sometimes be a little less accurate,” he said.

“Traditionally, finger spin has done well here, but not much leg spin has been played here either. I’m by no means implying that it’s Jon Holland over Mitchell Swepson.’

Mitchell Starc threw his left index finger without tape on Monday after recently having stitches removed, while Steve Smith hit the net again after missing the previous day’s session due to a minor illness.