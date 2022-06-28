Broncos mourn the passing of Marlin Briscoe, modern professional football’s first black starting quarterback





Marlin Briscoe, the former Bronco who made history as the first black starting quarterback in the AFL and modern professional football, has passed away. his daughter told the Associated Press on Monday† “We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of former Broncos QB Marlin Briscoe,” the Broncos said in a statement. “Marlin was a pioneer who broke barriers and made history as the first black starting quarterback in the Super Bowl era. He paved the way for countless others and created an indelible legacy, including through our Marlin Briscoe Diversity Coaching Fellowship. Condolences go out to Marlin’s family, friends and former teammates.” Briscoe, a 14th round pick by the Broncos in 1968, and affectionately known by his nickname “The Magician,” arrived in Denver after a stellar collegiate career for what was then known as Omaha University. As a rookie, Briscoe became a trailblazing player for breaking the race barrier at the quarterback position. In his 11 games and five starts, Briscoe was an exciting player who also had a vision of how the position would be played decades later. At the same time, Briscoe’s career is also an example of the harmful racial stereotypes and discrimination that players like Briscoe had to endure and fight. When he was called up, Briscoe was forced to change positions and later, when the Broncos decided to leave him despite his successes, he could never again find a chance to play quarterback. Although Briscoe had to leave his favorite position behind, he still adapted. He became a Pro Bowl receiver for the Bills in 1970 and won two Super Bowls with the Dolphins in the early 1970s. To get to that point, Briscoe has come a long way from its humble roots in Omaha, Nebraska. There he grew up near the bustling slaughterhouses that were the busiest in the world. “It would make you make a decision about your life,” Briscoe told DenverBroncos.com in 2021. “I said, There is no way in the world. I get my education. There’s no way I’ll be working in the packing station for the rest of my life.” He fell in love with sports there in Omaha, thanks to his cousin Bob Rose, who was a teacher and youth sports coach. He provided Briscoe with a box of sports equipment, including a football. Briscoe, who glorified star quarterback Johnny Unitas, would take the football and challenge himself to slam into a tree from a distance. He had improved his skills over the years and eventually became one of the top players in the region, both at the high school and university levels. At Omaha University, Briscoe set college records and was named an NAIA All-American, the Omaha World-Herald’s State College Athlete of the Year, and a unanimous selection across all conferences. In 2016, Briscoe was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. “He’s got the best arm I’ve ever seen at a quarterback college or pro,” Saints scout Dave Smith said in 1968. “He’s the only man I’ve ever seen who can run to the left and hit the ball right-handed. throw at 55 yards through the air with complete accuracy.” But for all the glowing words, no team drafted Briscoe as quarterback. Even the Broncos, who did draft him, did so with the aim of moving him to the defense. While there were probably some concerns about his size, there were clearly more important and pervasive issues for Briscoe’s future at the position, namely stereotypes of racial inferiority. “There were a few things that society thought a black man couldn’t do, and… [three were] think, throw and lead,” Briscoe said in 2021. “They didn’t know what the reaction of the fans, the reaction of the manager, the player and the team-mate, they didn’t know what that would be like.” In his first offseason, Briscoe would pressure the team to watch quarterback, but it would be just a glimpse. After a brief tryout there, Briscoe began his move to defensive back. But when presumptive starter, Steve Tensi, broke his collarbone in an exhibition game, Briscoe’s hopes of playing below center were revived. The team’s backups offered little hope and Denver’s season was on the brink of collapse. So one day, Briscoe recalled, he found a new sweater in his locker. “I turn around and there is [head coach] Lou Saban and [defensive line coach] Stan Jones,” Briscoe said. Stan smiled at me. I wondered why he was smiling at me. Lou Saban said: My friend, do you see that number 15 in your locker? I said, Yes sir. He said, That’s your sweater. You’re a quarterback now. Man, my heart started pounding. If you ever saw a 22-year-old have a heart attack, that was it. And he said, Put on your sweater and let’s get to practice. “And that’s how it started.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.denverbroncos.com/news/broncos-mourn-the-passing-of-marlin-briscoe-modern-pro-football-s-first-black-st The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

