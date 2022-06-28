Pakistan confirms vital tri-series for T20 World Cup





Pakistan will complete their warm-up for this year’s ICC T20 Cricket World Cup in early October with a tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Babar Azam’s team will travel to New Zealand in early October for a minimum of four T20I matches in Christchurch, ahead of their T20 World Cup opener against arch-rival India at the MCG on October 23. It will be Babar’s first time to play a T20 international match on New Zealand soil since early 2018, after the Pakistan captain missed the 2020/21 tour due to a thumb injury.

Can Babar Azam be No. 1 in all three formats? † The ICC Review The tri-series will be an important part of Pakistan’s preparation for this year’s T20 World Cup and Babar hopes to adapt to the conditions quickly. “I am delighted that we will be participating in the tri-series in New Zealand as it will help us arrive early and not only acclimate to the T20 World Cup in Australia but also put the finishing touches on our preparations,” said Babar. “I missed the last series in New Zealand due to a thumb injury and am looking forward to playing cricket in Christchurch against two good opponents.” Tri-series schedule:

Oct 8 New Zealand v Bangladesh, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

9 Oct Pakistan v New Zealand, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Oct 10 Bangladesh v Pakistan, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Oct 11 New Zealand v Bangladesh, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Oct 12 Bangladesh v Pakistan, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Oct 13 New Zealand v Pakistan, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Oct 14 Finale, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

