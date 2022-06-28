What Kayin Lees’ Dedication Means to Ohio State Football: Buckeyes Recruiting





COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio state coaches have spent significant time in the Southeast as they try to build the football league for 2023. Most of the rewards for those efforts have come in Florida, with six players led by five-star wide receiver Brandon Innis. The Buckeyes may not be done in the Sunshine State but earned a commitment from elsewhere in the region when Georgia four-star defender Kayin Lee announced his decision Monday. Georgia has 18 players ranked in the top 200, which theoretically allows the national champion Bulldogs to build most of a talented class without crossing the line. It got tougher considering that OSU has offered 16 players in the state. Lee has been high on the Ohio States board since he put in an impressive performance at a June camp last summer, setting a 40m sprint time of 4.41 seconds. When I walked that 40, Coach [Ryan] Day pulled me aside, Lee told Cleveland.com. He said he didn’t know I could run like that. He said that was great. That has boosted my confidence immensely. I didn’t even plan on running my 40s. Somehow I got in line and there was a guy who told me to run it. It felt so smooth walking up there. … It just happened. He has built a relationship with the Buckeyes secondary staff over the past year, which was rebuilt with Perry Eliano and Tim Walton now in charge. Now hes commitment No. 14, with more on the way. Ohio State could end this cycle with four players from Georgia, and each was on campus over the weekend. That would match what the program has done over the past four years. Already on campus are Jordan Hancock, Kojo Antwi and Bennett Christian. I feel like football in Georgia is really good, Hancock said. I have a feeling we need them here. If you really like the school, the location shouldn’t be a reason why you [dont] come here. The pipeline of DBs, the brotherhood and the standard we have to live up to, that’s what brought me. I have a feeling that will bring some of my other Georgia friends here. Downs has long sat at the top of the OSU council as the nation’s top security, while Justice Haynes has the best shot at adding a second running back. Then there’s Darron Reed as the defensive lineman who has already picked up some OSU momentum after a recent visit. The college football landscape was changed this off-season by a shuffling number of well-known head coaches. The Buckeyes had to find new weak spots to attack. But they pick up where the talent is — even if that means raiding the backyard of a program that’s just off a national title. More Buckeyes Coverage 2023 Safety Bonsu Places OSU in Final Five: Recruiting Roundup Will Medinias Allar be QB for Penn State vs. OSU? podcast Predicting Footballs 2023 Class 2.0: Buckeyes Recruiting Which football goals received visitors last weekend? Basketball to be played at Duke in 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge What if CJ Stroud didn’t choose OSU? podcast Pelicans conquer Liddell with 41st pick in NBA Draft Spurs take Branham with No. 20 pick in draft What Arch Mannings Texas Dedication Means to OSU † Shop the latest Ohio State Buckeyes merchandise: Here you can order Ohio State football gear online including jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies, hats and much more.

