



Ryan Peniston takes on Swiss Henri Laaksonen in the first round at Wimbledon, but regardless of the result, the British No. 6 has already won his biggest battle Image: PA)

It will be a “dream come true” for Ryan Peniston when he walks out at Wimbledon on Monday afternoon to play Henri Laaksonen. The British No. 6 played in both doubles and mixed doubles at SW19 last year, but has now qualified for the men’s main draw for the first time. And simply the qualifier represents the culmination of a story in which the 26-year-old has conquered cancer. When he was just a year old, Peniston, from Essex, was forced to undergo tests after his parents found a lump on his thumb. He was duly diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare cancer that forms in soft tissue. The player, who failed to qualify for the French Open in May, had to undergo surgery and two bouts of chemotherapy before being completely free 18 months later. The treatment left a ‘large scar’ on his abdomen and affected his tennis career as his growth was stunted until he was 16. Peniston made headlines at Queen’s earlier this month when he defeated fifth seed Casper Ruud in straight sets on his ATP debut. He advanced to the quarterfinals before losing to Serbian Filip Krajinovic. And now he hopes that playing Wimbledon will not only advance his own career, but also help others to go through a similar fate: “I’ve dreamed of it since I was a kid, so it will be a dream come true.” he said. the Daily mail†













Image: FATHER)

“Besides tennis, I want to raise awareness about cancer and help as many families as possible who are going through things similar to mine.” Peniston has indeed not forgotten the impact his illness had on him and his family. “It was a very difficult time in my life, and especially for my parents and brothers,” he added. “It’s brought us closer together as a family and it’s something I think about when I’m having bad times. It puts things into perspective while playing tennis.” And he now says his experiences have hardened his resilience on court: “Tennis is a very mentally tough game, so overall it has given me a lot of mental resilience and I definitely try to use it on the court.” At the age of 13, Peniston moved to Nice, France to train at the ISP Academy before entering university at the age of 18. He was a graduate of the University of Memphis tennis program and was part of the GB University Team that won the nation’s first-ever team gold medal at the Master U Championships. After Queen’s, he also played at the Eastbourne International in 2022, where he reached the second round as a wild card, beating 8th seed Holger Rune. He then defeated Pedro Martinez before losing in the last eight to compatriot Jack Draper. The world ranking 135 starts at about 4 p.m. against his Swiss opponent. Laaksonen is in his third Wimbledon tournament, after having to leave in the first round in 2017 and 2021. read more read more

