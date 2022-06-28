The Hockey Hall of Fames 2022 Class Explained

The Hockey Hall of Fame announced its class of 2022 and as usual it’s an eclectic mix of a few sure things, or almost certainly things, plus a few out-of-left-field candidates who finally made it to the ranks after a long wait. achieved.

Officially, the HHOF selection committee selected five players in the builders category: Roberto Luongo, Daniel Alfredsson, Daniel and Henrik Sedin and Riikka Sallinen, as well as Herb Carnegie.

The 18-member selection committee met in person for the first time since 2019. The process was more complicated and contentious than usual, in part because this time there were two groups of freshman eligible players under consideration.

That’s because the selection committee did not meet at all in 2021, as the class from previous years (led by Jarome Iginla and Marian Hossa) had not yet been officially inaugurated.

For example, it meant the Sedins had to wait a year to qualify for the first time, and during that time it also made their old teammate in Vancouver, Luongo, eligible.

Let’s deconstruct what happened.

The newest members of the Hockey Hall of Fame have been announced:

Roberto Luongo

Daniel Sedin

Henrik Sedin

Daniel Alfredsson

Riikka Sallinen

What do I think of this Hockey Hall of Fame lesson?

The Sedins would almost certainly come in at some point. The main question was: would they be elected in their first year of eligibility, as it is unlikely that one would be elected and the other not? Their careers followed parallel paths, since then Vancouver Canucks general manager Brian Burke orchestrated a complicated trade on the 1999 draft that allowed him to select both players.

It was perhaps Burkes’ greatest achievement as GM, as the other two players selected to top that draft, Patrik Stefan and Pavel Brendl, barely registered an NHL-level ripple.

Burke is a member of the HHOF selection committee and while the deliberations of the committees are kept in secret, it is certain that he was a strong advocate on their behalf. According to the Halls protocols, Burke could only have nominated one Sedin himself. Another member of the selection committee should nominate the other member.

Sedin’s NHL careers got off to a relatively slow start, averaging less than half a point per game in their first three seasons before escalating in Year 4 and eventually becoming stars in the league. They each won multiple major awards, Henrik the Hart in 2010, the Art Ross in 2011, Daniel the Ted Lindsay in 2011, and the Art Ross in 2011, and they shared the King Clancy in 2016. They were also the mainstays of the Swedish national team and won a gold medal in 2006 in Turin, but the closest to winning the Stanley Cup was in 2011, when the Canucks lost a seven-game heartthrob to the Boston Bruins.

Luongo was also part of that team from Vancouver.

Alfredsson’s resume was in some ways much like his compatriots, the Sedins. He was also a member of Sweden’s 2006 gold medal winning team and had an exceptional Olympics score of 10 points in eight games. The Calder Trophy winner in his rookie season with the Ottawa Senators in 1995-96, Alfredsson led the 2007 NHL playoffs in goals (14) and points (222), although the Senators ultimately lost in the Stanley Cup final of the Anaheim Ducks. But his resume wasn’t all that different from other candidates, who had been eligible for years and hadn’t made the cut. More about that below.

Why do so few goalkeepers make it to the Hockey Hall of Fame?

Of the players in the male category, Luongo was the closest to certainty, as he currently takes fourth place all-time on the goalkeeper list with 489, behind only Martin Brodeur, Patrick Roy and Marc-Andre Fleury. Luongo was third all-time when he retired (Fleury has since passed him). He is second in games with 1,044 and ninth all-time in shutouts with 77.

Historically, goalkeepers have been underrepresented in the Hall of Fame’s male player category, especially in recent years. Since Billy Smith was elected in 1993, only seven goalkeepers have been elected in 29 years (Grant Fuhr, Patrick Roy, Ed Belfour, Dominik Hasek, Rogie Vachon and Martin Brodeur).

There is a certain symmetry in Luongo’s entry alongside his old Canucks teammates, the Sedins. It’s reminiscent of the class of 2017, when a couple of Ducks teammates, Teemu Selanne and Paul Kariya, were inducted together.

Why did it take Herb Carnegie so long to finally make it?

In the builders category, Carnegie probably should have been selected long ago, a player who actually didn’t get a chance to play in the NHL in the 1940s and 1950s because of his skin color. Carnegie played at the top hockey level in Canada and although he had the chance to try out for the New York Rangers, he never got the chance to play on the NHL team. Given that he could earn more in Canada’s minor leagues, he turned down the opportunity.

When asked during the Hall of Fames live broadcast in which the class of 2022 was unveiled, Mike Gartner, chairman of the HHOF selection committee, explained:

So if you have someone like Herb Carnegie, because of the color of his skin he wasn’t allowed to play in our league, because of the way it was at the time. That is a problem. Was looking at it. We looked at the kind of legacy he left behind and the way our society is going now and it felt like the right thing to do. Herb Carnegie is part of the whole healing process and the process of moving forward in a positive way.

Why was Caroline Ouellette not selected?

The biggest surprise undoubtedly came from the female players side, where longtime star of the Finnish national team, Riikka Sallinen (ne Nieminen and formerly known as Vlil) was chosen as Caroline Ouellette. Internationally, Sallinen has represented Finland at the IIHF Women’s European Championships, won three times, competed in eight IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey World Championships and took home six bronze and one silver medals, and made four Winter Olympics appearances, taking two bronze. won medals.

But Ouellette is arguably one of the top five female players of all time, producing a stellar resume from her college career for Minnesota-Duluth to 16 years on the Canada national team and a long career in Canadian Womens Hockey. league.

Ouellette was a four-time Olympic gold medalist and captained Canada’s 2014 team in Sochi. In addition, she has won six gold and six silver medals at a dozen world championships, four Clarkson Cups (CWHL championships), and is third all-time in games played for the Canada national team, behind two Hall of Famers, Hayley Wickenheiser and Jayna Hefford .

It’s hard to imagine she’s going to be overlooked next year.

Which Hockey Hall of Fame speech are you most looking forward to?

Without a doubt, Luongos. He is one of the most charming and genuinely funny men you will ever meet. If hockey hadn’t worked, he would have had a long and successful career in stand-up comedy. For years in Vancouver he did small TV spots on TSN, the sports network, gently sending himself and his longtime partner, Cory Schneider, into the target.

His Twitter handle: Strombone1 was occasionally one of the most entertaining social media followers (770,170 followers at last count), although he hasn’t been nearly as active after his career as he was during his career, he was always good for a smile. In November he sensationally takes the stage, during introductory ceremonies.

Who’s next to make it to the Hockey Hall of Fame?

No HHOF discussion is ever complete without the usual discussion of who’s next and who’s being overlooked. First, let’s take a quick look ahead to the class of 2023, which will have one more almost certain thing in goal, the legendary Rangers goalkeeper Henrik Lundqvist and a very interesting candidate, due to his reputation in the big game, Justin Williams.

Why didn’t Alex Mogilny make it this year?

Hereby the athletic, we have now twice chaired our own selection committees, in an effort to reflect Halls’ actual process. Twice we chose Alex Mogilny, who has been running for reelection three years after his retirement and still hasn’t crossed the line. Mogilny was a pioneer for Russian players who wanted to play in the NHL. He defected in 1989 and completed his NHL career with 1,032 points in 990 games, including a spectacular season of 76 goals in 1992-93.

Career total point totals only tell part of the story, as some players produced their best seasons during the height of the NHL goal-scoring era and others suffered the lows of the dead puck era. In terms of pure raw numbers, there are four players with over 1,200 career points who are still not in the Hall (Pierre Turgeon, Jeremy Roenick, Bernie Nicholls and Vince Damphousse) and one not far behind (Rod BrindAmour at 1,184).

A handful of others (Keith Tkachuk, Dave Taylor, Pat Verbeek, Brian Bellows, Theo Fleury) produced figures similar to the Sedin twins, although they may not have had the same impact internationally. Defenders are too often overlooked as much as goalkeepers, and Sergei Gonchar and Gary Suter also continue to look outside, even though they have stats that put them in the same company as other successful Hall of Fame candidates.

Who would I pick for this year’s Hockey Hall of Fame class?

Full disclosure. I served on the Hall of Fame selection committee for 15 years between 2004 and 2018 before hitting my term limit. You sign a confidentiality agreement before joining, promising not to discuss the committee’s inner dialogue, so committee members can freely exchange opinions, pros and cons, about a candidate’s merits. There are maximums in each category and also four male, two female and two builder and/or umpire/lines judges in each year. One thing I’ve always tried to do was go into the procedure with an open mind, which I think is critical to really considering a candidate’s merits in any given year.

In my mind, looking at what the selection committee had to consider, I thought that Luongo would definitely come in on the male players’ side, Ouellette on the female players’ side, and I thought there was a 50-50 chance that the Sedins would get in, although there was no guarantee. That would have left only one spot open in the male players category; and without knowing who was actually nominated (because the committee doesn’t announce nominees, only successful candidates), it would have been difficult to say how that fourth selection would have gone.

I really believe more goalkeepers (Mike Vernon, Tom Barrasso) should step in.

Mogilny will definitely peep in at some point, too. But I always come back to something Bill Hay, the former president of the Hall of Fame, said to me when I first joined the committee. It’s the Hockey Hall of Fame. It’s hard to get in, and it should be hard. And getting the necessary 14 votes from the selection committee is another proof.

(Photo by Roberto Luongo: Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)