



Marizanne Kapp’s gorgeous 150 highest score by a South African woman in Tests helped her side to 284 all out at stumps on the first day at Taunton, putting a dent in England’s hopes of a dream start to their new-look era. The hosts had reduced South Africa to 45 for four, with debutants Issy Wong and Lauren Bell claiming the first scalps after Heather Knight made the bold decision to bowl first. However, Kapp was happy to spoil the party, breaking boundaries and punishing anything that was too high. She shared partnerships of 72 with Anneke Bosch and 41 with Nadine de Klerk, before bringing out 151 ball hundred during the evening session, the fastest recorded against England in the women’s Tests. To come out and score that 150 is pretty special for me, Kapp said. It’s a huge highlight in my career. Kate Cross (four for 63), who finished the South African innings just after 6pm, said she was generally satisfied with the day, but there’s no doubt that Kapps’s innings were a thorn in the side for England . Amazingly, this was Kapps’ (and South Africa’s) first test since November 2014; the last time she made scores of nil and 19, while in the three-day warm-up over the past few weeks she scored nil and 34. It took a breathtaking flying catch from Tammy Beaumont halfway through, handing Bell her second wicket of the day, to end the mammoth effort. When I first started I was very nervous. My first test race was an absolute nightmare, said Kapp. I’ve been working really hard on my cue ball game and when I played the warm up a few days ago I thought I shouldn’t be playing test matches! If you just take it ball by ball and forget the color of the ball coming towards you, it really helps a lot. I didn’t change anything [technically]I just played the way I play my game. Lauren Bell celebrates after Marizanne Kapp was caught halfway through to end the South African innings. Photo: David Davies/PA The day started with a long cap presentation, when four English players, seamstresses Bell, Wong and Alice Davidson-Richards and batter Emma Lamb, were awarded. Not since 2001 has England named so many debutants in a Test. Add to that nine South African debutants and a brand new type of ball, the red Dukes is being used for the first time in a women’s test and it was uncharted territory for both teams. England claimed first blood: Cross, promoted to opening bowler, skipped in her third, after Andrie Steyn shook his arms at a ball that moved in to sweep her from the stump. Nat Sciver also used the Dukes’ unpredictability to her advantage, locking Lara Goodall perpendicular up front. For England, the morning moments to savor were the first international wickets of 21-year-old Bell, whose signature inswinger Lizelle Lee captured for a duck; and 20-year-old Wong, who with another ball rattled the stumps of the dangerous Laura Wolvaardt who dove back into the batter. The hosts continued to put on brilliant moments throughout the day: South African captain, Sun Luus, fell victim to an excellent low catch from Sciver in the briefs immediately after lunch, while Wong snatched one from the air to see Sinalo. Japhtha. But by the time Davidson-Richards came on the scene with her own girl head just after the tea got caught behind the tea, Kapp had taken advantage of the older ball and a faster-paced outfield to drag her side back into the game. Remarkably, given the disproportion in the recent Test experience between the two sides, this was very much South Africa’s day.

