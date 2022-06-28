Wimbledon 2022 results: Live tennis results, full draw, bracket at All England Club





Wimbledon will look different this year. There are no ranking points due to the organizer’s ban on Russian and Belarusian players. The ATP intervened after the ban and ruled that no points would be awarded for the oldest tennis tournament. That gives the event a fair vibe. That said, the stakes are still very real. Serena Williams is playing for her 24th Grand Slam tournament title, with which Margaret Court would be tied for the most part. She plays in the first round against 24-year-old Harmony Tan. In the men, Novak Djokovic is aiming for his fourth Wimbledon title in a row. The men’s record for Grand Slam titles is Rafael Nadal’s 22. Djokovic is currently at 20. Some stars are missing, most notably Roger Federer on the men’s side and Naomi Osaka on the women’s side. Both are nursing injuries and hope to return for the US Open in the fall. LAKE: Watch 2022 Wimbledon matches live with fuboTV (free trial) Wimbledon Results 2022: Live Scores of Today’s Matches Follow live scores from every men’s and women’s singles match during the 2022 Wimbledon tennis tournament with Sporting News’ scoreboard. Click here for today’s results. Wimbledon 2022 draw: Men’s singles bracket Wimbledon 2022 draw: women’s singles How to watch Wimbledon in the US ESPN’s network of networks will collectively provide live TV coverage of every 2022 Wimbledon tennis match in the United States. Weekday matches will be shown on ESPN or ESPN2, while ABC will offer live weekend matches beginning July 2-3. Both the Women’s Finals (Saturday, July 9) and Men’s Finals (Sunday, July 10) will air on ESPN during their live morning windows before ABC follows with an encore broadcast starting at 3 p.m. ET each day. Viewers in Canada can watch Wimbledon coverage live on TSN. Below is a full schedule for ESPN’s TV broadcasts. Date Time (ET) Round American TV channel Canadian TV channel Mon 27 June 6am-4.30pm First round ESPN TSN1/2/5 Tue June 28 6am-4.30pm First round ESPN TSN1/2/5 wed. June 29 6am-4.30pm Second round ESPN TSN1/2/5 Thu 30 June 6am-4.30pm Second round ESPN TSN1/2/5 fr. July 1st 6am-4.30pm third round ESPN TSN1 / 5 Sat July 2 8am – 1pm third round ESPN TSN1/2 13-16 hours ABC TSN2 sun 3 july 8am – 1pm Round of 16 ESPN TSN1/2 13-16 hours ABC TSN2 Mon July 4 6am-4pm Round of 16 ESPN2 TSN1/2/5 8am-4pm ESPN TSN1/2/5 Tue July 5 8am-3pm Quarter-finals (women) ESPN/ESPN2 TSN1/4/5 wed. 6th of July 8am-3pm Quarter-finals (men) ESPN/ESPN2 TSN1/4/5 Thu 7 July 8am – 1pm Semifinals (women) ESPN TSN1 / 5 1.30 pm Mixed Doubles Final ESPN TSN1 / 5 Fri 8 July 8am-2pm Semifinals (men) ESPN TSN1/4 Sat 9 July 9-11:30 am Championship (women) ESPN TSN1/4 11:30 am – 3:00 pm Double Championship (men) ESPN TSN1/4 sun 10 july 9 o’clock in the afternoon Championship (men) ESPN TSN1/4 12.00-15.00 hours Double Championship (women) ESPN TSN1/4

