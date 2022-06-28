Daniel Alfredsson named to Hockey Hall of Fame





Former captain of the Ottawa Senators, Daniel Alfredsson, has been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame (HHOF). Alfredsson on Monday became the first player to be named as an inductee in the HHOF class of 2022. He has been eligible for entry into the Hall of Fame since 2017. Hockey Hall of Fame president Lanny McDonald and selection committee chair Mike Gartner called Alfredsson to tell him the news. Alfredsson told them he was really humbled and honored by the news. Thanks a lot guys. I can’t tell you how much this means, not just to me, but to the city of Ottawa, he said. Alfredsson played 1,178 games with the Senators over 17 seasons and holds franchise records for goals (426), assists (682), points (1,108), shots (3,320), and hat-tricks (8). He won the NHL’s Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in 1996 and led the Senators to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2007. He also won two Olympic medals with the Swedish national team, including gold in 2006, and is a longtime philanthropist and mental health attorney in Ottawa. Alfredsson played one season with the Detroit Red Wings before signing a one-day contract in 2014 to officially retire as an Ottawa senator. His No. 11 jersey was retired in 2016, making him the first player in modern franchise history to have his jersey retired. He has been awarded the key to the city of Ottawa, an honorary doctorate from Carleton University, and the Governor General’s Meritorious Service Cross. The announcement of his upcoming introduction to the HHOF comes on the heels of a social media campaign to support a public entry for his introduction. The #AlfieToTheHall campaign received support from the senatorial organization, former players and staff, and thousands of citizens. Senators fans Stephen Macdonald and Corey Meehan made the public submission to the HHOF. “We filed the case, Corey personally went to the room with a box and 20 printed copies. The room knew it was coming and said, ‘Thank you, we got your case,'” Macdonald said. Alfredsson said it was an honor to be named after the HHOF and thanked the fans and the #AlfieToTheHall campaign for their support. “I’d like to think it was my playing career that made them choose me, but it feels really special to have this support, not just from the group that made this offer, but all the fans who responded.” said Alfredsson. said in a conference call after the announcement. Henrik Sedin, Daniel SedinRoberto Luongo, women’s player Riikka Sallinen and builder Herb Carnegie were also elected members of the Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2022. They will be officially inaugurated on November 14, 2022.

