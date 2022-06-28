Marlin Briscoe, first Black starting QB in AFL, dies at age 76

Marlin Briscoe, who became the first black starting quarterback in the American Football League more than 50 years ago, passed away Monday.

His daughter, Angela Marriott, told The Associated Press that Briscoe, 76, died of pneumonia at a hospital in Norwalk, California. He was hospitalized with circulatory problems in his legs.

Briscoe, who was from Omaha, Nebraska, was a star quarterback at Omaha University before the Denver Broncos drafted him as a cornerback in the 14th round in 1968. Briscoe told the team he would return home to become a teacher if he couldn’t get a tryout at quarterback. Denver agreed to an audition, and the 5-foot-10 dynamo, nicknamed the Magician, nearly took the Broncos to victory as a reserve against the Boston Patriots on September 29 before making the historic start on October 6.

Marlin Briscoe became the first black starting quarterback in the AFL during the 1968 season with the Denver Broncos, but was not given a chance by the team to compete for the job in 1969, prompting him to ask to be released. Bill Johnson/The Denver Post via Getty Images

“He’s made a huge contribution to the sport,” said Marriott. “I hope he continues to be recognized for the contributions he has made. He was so proud of that achievement.”

Briscoe started five games that season. He was runner-up for AFL Rookie of the Year after passing for 1,589 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushing for 308 yards and three scores.

Denver didn’t give him a chance to compete for the quarterback job in 1969, so he asked to be released. He became a Pro Bowl receiver with the Buffalo Bills.

James Harris was Briscoe’s roommate with the Bills in 1969, and Briscoe helped Harris become the first black quarterback in the AFL to start a season as a starter.

“It was the time when Black quarterbacks were turned down, so you tried to make sure you were best prepared for the opportunity when it came,” said Harris. “I was a lot better off because Briscoe was my roommate.”

In 1974, Harris played for the Los Angeles Rams and became the first black quarterback to win an NFL playoff game. He was also the Pro Bowl MVP that season.

Meanwhile, Briscoe won two Super Bowls with the Miami Dolphins. He was a recipient of the 1972 Dolphins team that ended with a perfect season.

Briscoe never forgot the fact that he lost his Denver runway without explanation.

“It bothered him,” Harris said. “Although he made the switch, he was disappointed. To still accomplish what he did under those circumstances – frustrated, disappointed – to be focused enough to be a good achiever in another position, he had a special make up needed, a special man.”

Briscoe was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2016, and the Broncos named a diversity coaching fellowship in his honor before the 2021 season.

The Broncos said in a statement Monday that the organization was “heartbroken” to learn of Briscoe’s death.

“Marlin was a pioneer who broke barriers and made history as the first black starting quarterback in the Super Bowl era. He paved the way for countless others and created an indelible legacy, including through our Marlin Briscoe Diversity Coaching Fellowship. Condolences go out to Marlin’s family, friends and former teammates,” the team said.

Well past his playing days, Briscoe remained candid about racial injustice. He was proud to have moved the needle in 1968, but he told the AP in 2018 that he was disappointed that many steps taken in his day had been undone.

“I grew up in the 50s and 60s, when all those things were rampant, but you knew where you stood,” Briscoe said. “Today you thought all those attitudes didn’t exist or had been filtered out to some degree, but with the Trump-isms, his philosophy has taken that old thought process out of the woodwork. That’s scary – it really is.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.