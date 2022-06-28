Sports
Marlin Briscoe, first Black starting QB in AFL, dies at age 76
Marlin Briscoe, who became the first black starting quarterback in the American Football League more than 50 years ago, passed away Monday.
His daughter, Angela Marriott, told The Associated Press that Briscoe, 76, died of pneumonia at a hospital in Norwalk, California. He was hospitalized with circulatory problems in his legs.
Briscoe, who was from Omaha, Nebraska, was a star quarterback at Omaha University before the Denver Broncos drafted him as a cornerback in the 14th round in 1968. Briscoe told the team he would return home to become a teacher if he couldn’t get a tryout at quarterback. Denver agreed to an audition, and the 5-foot-10 dynamo, nicknamed the Magician, nearly took the Broncos to victory as a reserve against the Boston Patriots on September 29 before making the historic start on October 6.
“He’s made a huge contribution to the sport,” said Marriott. “I hope he continues to be recognized for the contributions he has made. He was so proud of that achievement.”
Briscoe started five games that season. He was runner-up for AFL Rookie of the Year after passing for 1,589 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushing for 308 yards and three scores.
Denver didn’t give him a chance to compete for the quarterback job in 1969, so he asked to be released. He became a Pro Bowl receiver with the Buffalo Bills.
James Harris was Briscoe’s roommate with the Bills in 1969, and Briscoe helped Harris become the first black quarterback in the AFL to start a season as a starter.
“It was the time when Black quarterbacks were turned down, so you tried to make sure you were best prepared for the opportunity when it came,” said Harris. “I was a lot better off because Briscoe was my roommate.”
In 1974, Harris played for the Los Angeles Rams and became the first black quarterback to win an NFL playoff game. He was also the Pro Bowl MVP that season.
Meanwhile, Briscoe won two Super Bowls with the Miami Dolphins. He was a recipient of the 1972 Dolphins team that ended with a perfect season.
Briscoe never forgot the fact that he lost his Denver runway without explanation.
“It bothered him,” Harris said. “Although he made the switch, he was disappointed. To still accomplish what he did under those circumstances – frustrated, disappointed – to be focused enough to be a good achiever in another position, he had a special make up needed, a special man.”
Briscoe was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2016, and the Broncos named a diversity coaching fellowship in his honor before the 2021 season.
The Broncos said in a statement Monday that the organization was “heartbroken” to learn of Briscoe’s death.
“Marlin was a pioneer who broke barriers and made history as the first black starting quarterback in the Super Bowl era. He paved the way for countless others and created an indelible legacy, including through our Marlin Briscoe Diversity Coaching Fellowship. Condolences go out to Marlin’s family, friends and former teammates,” the team said.
Well past his playing days, Briscoe remained candid about racial injustice. He was proud to have moved the needle in 1968, but he told the AP in 2018 that he was disappointed that many steps taken in his day had been undone.
“I grew up in the 50s and 60s, when all those things were rampant, but you knew where you stood,” Briscoe said. “Today you thought all those attitudes didn’t exist or had been filtered out to some degree, but with the Trump-isms, his philosophy has taken that old thought process out of the woodwork. That’s scary – it really is.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/34157179/marlin-briscoe-first-black-starting-qb-afl-dies-age-76
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Diablo Immortal under fire in China for allegedly mocking Xi Jinping on social media June 28, 2022
- Omi Raises 6 Million Seed Funds for 3D Modeling Technology — Retail Technology Innovation Hub June 28, 2022
- Amtrak killed several people in the accident and injured at least 50 others June 28, 2022
- Why Vermilion Energy stock jumped nearly 12% today June 28, 2022
- Table Tennis Tables Market Outlook 2022 and Growth by Top Players – Killerspin, Dunlop, JOOLA, Tibhar – Designer Women June 28, 2022