England captain Morgan to retire from international cricket





LEEDS: England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan will retire from international cricket, with an official announcement expected as soon as Tuesday, according to the BBC. Under Morgan, England won the 2019 50-over World Cup, their first major global limited overs title, and reached the top of the One-day International (ODI) and Twenty20 rankings. But the 35-year-old Dublin-born batter is struggling with form and fitness issues this year. He was knocked out twice for nothing during the recent ODI series away to the Netherlands in Amstelveen and withdrew from the third game with a groin problem. England will take on India in a three-match T20 international series starting on July 7, while the T20 World Championship in Australia kicks off in October. If Morgan does indeed retire for the 2023 50-over World Cup in India, vice-captain Jos Buttler looks set to be the favorite to replace him as England’s white-ball skipper. Morgan is England’s all-time leading run-scorer in ODI and T20 cricket with 6,957 and 2,458 runs respectively. His total of 225 ODIs and 115 T20Is is also a record in England. But he has only made two fiftys from his past 28 international innings in the two whiteball formats. Prior to the Dutch series, he confessed that he was feeling his age and struggling to recover physically from matches, against Sky Sports: if I think I’m not good enough or don’t feel like I’m contributing to the team, I’ll make it off. Morgan switched allegiances from his native Ireland in 2009 after forging an English county career at Middlesex. He pioneered becoming an English whiteball specialist after taking his time for a 16-test two-hundred career that ended in 2012 to focus on the shorter formats. A dynamic mid-range batter, Morgan also pioneered the English game with his then-unusual ability to hit the ball to all parts of the ground. He succeeded Alastair Cook as England’s ODI captain on the eve of the 2015 World Cup in Australia, where the team suffered a humiliating first-round exit. Despite that reverse, Morgan remained in office and along with former England head coach Trevor Bayliss oversaw the transformation of the flanks into a major force in limited passing cricket. Published in Dawn, June 28, 2022

