Ball boy nearly faints during Wimbledon match. British tennis player Jodie Burrage then did this. Watch

British tennis player Jodie Burrage won hearts on Monday with a great gesture during her first Wimbledon match in her first round against Lesia Tsurenko. At the start of the second set of the match at Court No. One of the ball boys nearly passed out. Burrage stopped the match and attended it. She even gave him candy and energy gel before the ball boy was helped off the field. “He just said he felt really weak. He couldn’t really speak. It was quite disturbing to see,” Burrage was quoted as saying by CNN†

“I just tried to give him some sugar, gave him a Gatorade and a gel. The gel isn’t the tastiest, so they managed to find some Percy Pigs candies somewhere along the line in the crowd, which he goes to.” took it down and then started to feel better.”

However, Burrage lost the match 2-6, 3-6.

Watch: Burrage’s Brilliant Gesture During the Wimbledon Match

“1 hour ago Wimbledon and a ball boy partially collapsed and the game stopped as he struggled to breathe. It’s very hot today at Wimbledon. It’s 15 degrees!! That’s probably the reason” https://t.co/PFAs4ZuiDf pic.twitter.com/mGoJEh5vis Cynthia Cassandre Colibri (@NaraShi13876794) June 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Serena Williams returns to singles at Wimbledon on Tuesday after a one-year hiatus, as Rafael Nadal begins his quest to win the third leg of a potential Grand Slam calendar.

Women’s top female Iga Swiatek, who has won her past six tournaments, will kick off the Center Court proceedings against Croatian qualifier Jana Fett at 1.30pm local time (1230 GMT).

But the main focus will be on seven-time champion Williams, who will face unseeded France’s Harmony Tan in her first singles match since injury forced her to withdraw from her first round match last year.

Williams, 40, won the last of her Wimbledon singles titles six years ago, but reached the final in 2018 and 2019.

promoted

The American, who was wildcarded into this year’s tournament, is tied to 23 Grand Slam wins – painfully one less than Margaret Court’s record.

With AFP inputs