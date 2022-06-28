Alfredsson emerges from the rain to receive justifiable call to Hockey Hall of Fame

It was worth the wait.

In his fifth year of eligibility, Daniel Alfredsson has been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Alfredsson, 49, whose name is synonymous with the Ottawa Senators franchise, was informed Monday afternoon that he was part of the HHOF class of 2022, along with compatriots Daniel and Henrik Sedin and goalkeeper Roberto Luongo. Finland’s Riikka Sallinen is this year’s female inductee and the late Herb Carnegie is in the builder category.

When the phone rang and HHOF board chair Lanny McDonald and committee chair Mike Gartner were on the line, Alfredsson joked, I thought it was my insurance company.

He soon became serious.

I can’t tell you what this means, not only to me, but to the city of Ottawa, Alfredsson said. I thought there might be a chance this would happen, but at the same time I thought there might be a chance it wouldn’t.

I want to thank you and the whole committee. † † I am truly humbled and honored.

Although Ottawa is his permanent home, Alfredsson is currently in Sweden and having not heard anything by early evening by Swedish time, he assumed this would not be his year again. He and his family, plus friends, were in the backyard and it started to rain, so they had just gone inside to get out of the weather when the phone rang.

Alfredsson’s wife, Bibi, replied. And suddenly no one cared about the rain anymore.

During a conversation with reporters, happy family noises could be heard in the background. Daniel and Bibi have four children, all boys. Young and old celebrated this night in Sweden.

Alfredsson said the honor wasn’t something he ever imagined playing in the NHL all those years.

It’s such a privilege to be able to play this sport for a living, Alfredsson said. It’s something that I would have played for fun all my life without a doubt.

But to earn a living and play hockey in front of thousands of fans and also be recognized in this way is really humbling, he said.

What made it even more special, Alfie added, was the tremendous support from the Ottawa community, not just when he arrived here as a rookie in 1995 and throughout his career, but in recent weeks with a grassroots online campaign ( #AlfieToTheHall). Alfredsson’s name is recognized by the selection committee.

When asked if he thought the campaign had an impact, Alfredsson answered quite frankly that he didn’t know, adding that I hope my playing career led them to choose me. But it really feels special to have that support.

When someone suggested that this honor was the icing on the cake of a great career, Alfie preferred to think of it as a super bonus in retrospect.

You know, we play our careers, we try our best, were professionals, and when you hang them, you hang them, Alfredsson said. And that’s your audition (for the Hall of Fame). What happens next is beyond your control. If it happens, it happens, if it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen.

Now that it’s done, he couldn’t be happier than going with these esteemed players, especially the Sedin twins, Swedish national teammates who admitted during the conference call that they looked up to Alfredsson as a hockey hero.

For the senators, who recently reconnected with some of their alumni, including Alfredsson, the timing couldn’t be better. The great Swede is expected to return to the franchise in some capacity in the coming months, significant days for adding players to a maturing roster and making a push for an inner-city arena.

There was never much doubt that Alfredsson had Hall of Fame credentials, the delay was more a matter of timing for Hall admission among so many other worthy candidates.

Alfredsson was nearly a point-per-game player (1,157 points in 1,246 games) for nearly two decades, and was among the top three players for NHL production from 2000 to 2009, behind only Joe Thornton and Jarome Iginla. Alfredsson is arguably the greatest senator in the franchise’s modern history, not necessarily the most skilled, but the best overall player to combine leadership, guts, will and production.

Alfredsson played in the NHL from 1995-2014 and spent 17 of his 18 seasons as a member of the Ottawa Senators. He was the captain of Sens from 1999-2013.

And while he never won a Stanley Cup, Alfredsson not only led his teams into the postseason, he found his spot on the podium when they got there. In his 18 NHL seasons (including a year in Detroit, 2013-14), Alfredsson made the playoffs 15 times. He was part of a spectacular run in Ottawa, 11 consecutive playoff appearances from 1997-2008. In 121 playoff games, Alfredsson scored 51 goals and provided 49 assists for 100 points.

Of those 51 goals, 11 were game winners, demonstrating his ability in the clutch. In 2007’s march to the final, Alfredsson scored four game-winning goals.

Although Alfredsson never won a Conn Smythe of Hart Award, he received the 2011-12 King Clancy Memorial Trophy for leadership, for his on-ice and off-ice efforts as a spokesperson for mental health initiatives in Ottawa. Alfredsson won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in 1995-96.

The man’s international resume is nothing short of stunning. Alfredsson has played in FIVE Olympic hockey tournaments and is second all-time among Sweden’s Olympic scorers with 27 points. He was Sweden’s top scorer (five goals, five assists) and best player at the 2006 Turin Olympics, where the Tre Kronor took home the gold. In total, he participated in 14 international tournaments for his native country.

When someone asked what memorabilia he could give to the HHOF as part of his introduction, Alfredsson thought for a moment and then said he might look for a pair of old leather skates and a wooden stick to illustrate just how much the game is. changed with technology.

If I can find my Bauer Supreme 1000s, Alfredsson said. They can certainly have that.