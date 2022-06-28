Serena Williams returns to Wimbledon in hopes of banishing ghosts from 2021





Nearly a year since Serena Williams last played a singles in the Tour, the tennis star returns to Wimbledon’s Center Court, where her awe-inspiring career almost ended in tears. On the hunt for a record-equivalent 24th Grand Slam singles title, sixth seed Williams stumbled out of her first round with an injury last year and the sport suddenly had a void to fill as she took a year off to “repair physically and mentally.” to cure”. Now, three months before her 41st birthday, Williams is at 1,204 in the world rankings and the American needed a wild card to play at Wimbledon, where she won the title seven times. READ: Wimbledon 2022: Raducanu triumphs on Center Court debut She has just two Eastbourne doubles matches to her name and will advance to the third major of the year where she takes on France’s Harmony Tan. Williams was pleased, however, that Wimbledon broke with tradition and allowed players to practice on the iconic Center Court to avoid a repeat of slips on the lush green grass. “Obviously I was super happy to be there and get that chance. It was good for me too to get that out of my system because the last moment I had on Center Court was probably not my best moment,” said Williams. “Since the game there was always something I thought about. So there was a huge motivation for that. “You never want a game to end like this, it’s a real shame. But it was definitely something that has always been on my mind.” As Williams chases an elusive 24th major, world number one, Iga Swiatek, is chasing records herself and will risk a 35-game winning streak – the best in the 21st century – on the same field when she goes up against Jana Fett. Poland’s Swiatek hasn’t lost since February, but the 21-year-old is coming to Wimbledon without playing a match on grass after skipping the Berlin dropout due to a shoulder problem. The Center Court crowd will get their money’s worth with Rafa Nadal’s first round match sandwiched between the two women’s encounters, while the Spaniard resumes his quest for a Calendar Slam when he takes on Francisco Cerundolo. READ: Wimbledon 2022: Italian Sinner’s first tour-level win on grass sends Wawrinka out With a record 22 majors under his belt, Nadal has cut some distance between himself and his old rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic and looks set for another. The 36-year-old said his foot pain, which required injections on the way to his win at Roland Garros, no longer bothers him. “When I wake up, I don’t have the pain I’ve had for the past year and a half, so I’m pretty happy with that,” Nadal said. “For the past two weeks I haven’t had a day of these horrible days where I can’t move at all.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/tennis/serena-williams-returns-to-wimbledon-hoping-to-banish-ghosts-of-2021-grand-slam/article38506684.ece

