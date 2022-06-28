‘A great ruling for America’: Football coach who lost his job praying, responds to Supreme Court winning case





Former Bremerton High School assistant football coach Joseph Kennedy said he was pleased to return to work after the Supreme Court ruled Monday that his former employers had violated his constitutional rights by reprimanding him for praying on the football field. In a 6-3 ruling Monday, the majority of the court said that the free exercise and free speech clauses of the First Amendment protected Kennedy’s prayer time, as he was a person engaged in religious expression. Kennedy told CBS News Monday that he was grateful to everyone who supported his case and that it was finally over, calling the court’s decision a “great ruling for America.” “People with or without faith, everyone has the same rights and that’s what the Constitution is about,” Kennedy said. “They are rights for all Americans.” When asked about students who may have been pressured to pray, Kennedy called intercession a “15-second thing.” Kennedy also said that several students who told him they were uncomfortable were given complete freedom to skip the prayers and that no one was given special treatment for participating in the prayer. ‘That’s America. You can join or you can’t join, it’s all up to you,” Kennedy said. “That’s an individual freedom and it’s just great that I have my freedom. It’s my freedom to be able to have that moment of prayer alone.”

Supreme Court rules in favor of football coach who prayed during matches 2:15 pm Kennedy’s attorney, Kelly J. Shackelford, CEO of the First Liberty Institute, said two players who said they didn’t want to pray became team captains. The former assistant coach of Bremerton, Washington began praying on the field after football games in 2008 and continued training until 2015, when he and the Bremerton School District began a heated debate over whether training, often involving other players and students were involved, was protected. religious expression. After Kennedy was placed on administrative leave for violating district guidelines to stop praying with the students, Kennedy chose not to reapply for his coaching position and instead sued the school district in August 2016. Following a 9th ruling from the US Circuit Court of Appeals that sided with the school district, Kennedy and his legal team filed a petition the Supreme Court. After dismissing his case once and another lower court loss to Kennedy, the judges finally agreed to hear the coach’s case in February. Kennedy told CBS News he wants his old job back, but hasn’t heard from the school since the announcement was made. Kennedy, another coach, said he plans to continue his prayers, but doesn’t know where they will take place. The Bremerton School District said it will continue to work to ensure it is a “welcoming, inclusive environment for all students, their families and our staff”. “I have no intention of going back and praying with children,” Kennedy said. “It’s just wanting to have the opportunity to thank God after a football game.” Melissa Quinn contributed to the reporting Trending News

