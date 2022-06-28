Tennis stars speak out about Wimbledon dress code and its impact on female athletes





LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 27: Emma Raducanu of Great Britain plays a forehand against Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium in the Women’s Singles First Round match during Day One of the Wimbledon 2022 Championship at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on 27 June 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Today, the annual Wimbledon Championships return – and athletes have made it clear that they are ready to update the tournament’s age-old traditions, especially those that disproportionately affect female athletes, including the dress code. Wimbledon’s strict rule for an all-white dress code has been around for some time since the Victorian erabut now it is being questioned. The rule was originally enforced because any sign of sweat was considered “rude or inappropriate”It’s hard not to roll your eyes at that thought when you consider that players’ real fear is showing the face of menstrual blood through their skort. “I can’t imagine entering the greatest day of my life, with my period, and being forced to wear white,” said tennis announcer Catherine Whitake in an interview with The Telegraph† Former tennis player and Olympic champion Monica Puig tweeted in response to the discourse, commenting on the stress of wearing white while playing in a tournament. The current dress code completely ignores the impact periods can have on athletes. Just last month, tennis player Qiwen Zheng shared how menstrual cramps affected her performance. After Zheng’s devastating loss to Iga Witek in the French Open, she told reporters: “I can’t play tennis, (my) stomach was too sore”, by CNN† “I wish I could be a man on the track…so I don’t have to suffer from…my stomachache. I think I could enjoy more, like run better and hit harder,” she went on to say. The uniforms aren’t the only thing that disproportionately affects female athletes. Players are allowed to leave the field twice during a match to go to the toilet (while doubles teams have to share their allotted number of breaks† The limited bathroom breaks during Wimbledon show once again that periods are not taken into account during the tournament. The lack of recognition means athletes have to come up with their own solutions, such as wearing extra pads or strategically using larger tampons or birth control. Story continues British tennis player Heather Watson says: BBC Sports that while she enjoys the traditional element of wearing white, planning her period around the tournament can be stressful and ‘annoying’. “I’ll probably go on the pill to skip my period for Wimbledon. That’s the thought process and the conversations girls have about it,” she says. Female athletes are not the only ones who find the dress code too strict. tennis players Andre Agassi, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have expressed their frustration by pushing the boundaries of what they wear – Agassi went so far as to boycott Wimbledon between 1988 and 1990 to make his point of view clear. However, their argument stylistically grew out of freedom of speech. Changing the dress code is just one step towards a more inclusive environment for professional tennis players. Wimbledon has not yet responded to these players’ comments. Without pending petitions or policy efforts, there seems to be no sign of change.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/tennis-stars-speak-wimbledon-dress-215631596.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos