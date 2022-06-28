Daniel and Henrik Sedin, Daniel Alfredsson Headline Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2022

The Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2022 features a trio of former Vancouver Canucks.

Goalkeeper Roberto Luongo and star strikers Daniel and Henrik Sedin headed the class, alongside Daniel Alfredsson and Riikka Sallinen. Black hockey pioneer Herb Carnegie has been inducted as a builder.

Twin brothers Daniel and Henrik played their entire 17-year career for the Canucks after drafting second and third overall in the 1999 NHL Draft and wowed fans with their incredible coordination with each other.

Henrik captained the Canucks for eight seasons, finishing his career with 1,070 points, including 830 assists in 1,330 games. Henrik won the Art Ross Trophy and the Hart Trophy in 2009-10 and was a two-time winner of the King Clancy Trophy. He added 78 points in 105 playoff games.

Daniel Sedin was often the finisher on his brother’s incredible passes. Winner of the Art Ross and now Ted Lindsay Award in 2010-11, he had 393 goals and 1,041 points in 1,306 career games. He had an additional 71 points in 102 playoff games.

The pair also played internationally for Sweden, winning Olympic gold in 2006 and World Championship gold in 2013. They both racked up the same goal 743 times at the NHL level, which is the second-best of all time behind Oilers/Kings legends Wayne Gretzky and Jari Kurri.

Luongo, who was a teammate for the Sedins from 2006-14, is one of the all-time leaders in a number of goalkeeper categories and a highly respected teammate by everyone he played with. The Montreal native is fourth all-time in wins with 489 and second behind Martin Brodeur in games played (1,044), shots against (30,924) and saves (28,409).

Luongo was a three-time Vezina Trophy finalist, captained the Canucks for two seasons and won two Olympic gold medals with Canada. Along with the Sedins, he led the Canucks to one Stanely Cup win before losing to the Bruins in 2011.

Alfredsson has been eligible for induction since 2017, scoring 444 goals, 713 assists and 1,157 points during his 18 NHL seasons. The former Senators captain and face of the franchise won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s rookie of the year in 1996, despite being drafted 133rd overall. He played almost his entire career in Ottawa, with his final season with the Detroit Red Wings.

Alfredsson played 14 times internationally for Sweden, winning Olympic gold in 2006 and silver in 2014, as well as a pair of silver and bronze medals at the World Hockey Championships. He collected 100 points in 124 playoff games and led Ottawa to the 2007 Cup Final, where they lost to Anaheim.

Carnegie, who died in March 2012 at age 92, is often credited as the greatest black hockey player to never play in the NHL. Born in Toronto, Carnegie won Quebec Provincial League MVP honors in 1947 and 48, scoring 48 goals and 127 points in 56 games during the 194748 campaign, and captured a QSHL MVP in 1949.

He was invited to the New York Rangers training camp in 1948, but declined the minor league contract they offered for less money than he earned when he played in Quebec for Sherbrooke St. Francis.

After a long career in senior hockey, in 1955 he founded Future Aces, one of Canada’s first hockey schools. Carnegie was inducted into the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame in 2001 and the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame in 2014. of Ontario and the Order of Canada.

Sallinen is the first woman not born in North America to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. She played 16 seasons in the Finnish national team, winning two Olympic bronze medals, one silver and six bronze medals at the world championships.

one forward, Sallinen is Europe’s all-time leading scorer in women’s international hockey with 63 goals and 123 points in 81 appearances for the national senior team. On a professional level, Sallinen played most of her career with Naisten SM-sarja, winning five Finnish championships.

This is the first time in two years that the Hall of Fame has elected a new class. The Class of 2020, which includes Marian Hossa, Jarome Iginla, Kevin Lowe, Kim St-Pierre, Doug Wilson and Ken Holland, was honored last fall at a ceremony postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.