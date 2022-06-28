Sports
Daniel and Henrik Sedin, Daniel Alfredsson Headline Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2022
The Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2022 features a trio of former Vancouver Canucks.
Goalkeeper Roberto Luongo and star strikers Daniel and Henrik Sedin headed the class, alongside Daniel Alfredsson and Riikka Sallinen. Black hockey pioneer Herb Carnegie has been inducted as a builder.
Twin brothers Daniel and Henrik played their entire 17-year career for the Canucks after drafting second and third overall in the 1999 NHL Draft and wowed fans with their incredible coordination with each other.
Henrik captained the Canucks for eight seasons, finishing his career with 1,070 points, including 830 assists in 1,330 games. Henrik won the Art Ross Trophy and the Hart Trophy in 2009-10 and was a two-time winner of the King Clancy Trophy. He added 78 points in 105 playoff games.
Daniel Sedin was often the finisher on his brother’s incredible passes. Winner of the Art Ross and now Ted Lindsay Award in 2010-11, he had 393 goals and 1,041 points in 1,306 career games. He had an additional 71 points in 102 playoff games.
The pair also played internationally for Sweden, winning Olympic gold in 2006 and World Championship gold in 2013. They both racked up the same goal 743 times at the NHL level, which is the second-best of all time behind Oilers/Kings legends Wayne Gretzky and Jari Kurri.
Luongo, who was a teammate for the Sedins from 2006-14, is one of the all-time leaders in a number of goalkeeper categories and a highly respected teammate by everyone he played with. The Montreal native is fourth all-time in wins with 489 and second behind Martin Brodeur in games played (1,044), shots against (30,924) and saves (28,409).
Luongo was a three-time Vezina Trophy finalist, captained the Canucks for two seasons and won two Olympic gold medals with Canada. Along with the Sedins, he led the Canucks to one Stanely Cup win before losing to the Bruins in 2011.
Alfredsson has been eligible for induction since 2017, scoring 444 goals, 713 assists and 1,157 points during his 18 NHL seasons. The former Senators captain and face of the franchise won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s rookie of the year in 1996, despite being drafted 133rd overall. He played almost his entire career in Ottawa, with his final season with the Detroit Red Wings.
Alfredsson played 14 times internationally for Sweden, winning Olympic gold in 2006 and silver in 2014, as well as a pair of silver and bronze medals at the World Hockey Championships. He collected 100 points in 124 playoff games and led Ottawa to the 2007 Cup Final, where they lost to Anaheim.
Carnegie, who died in March 2012 at age 92, is often credited as the greatest black hockey player to never play in the NHL. Born in Toronto, Carnegie won Quebec Provincial League MVP honors in 1947 and 48, scoring 48 goals and 127 points in 56 games during the 194748 campaign, and captured a QSHL MVP in 1949.
He was invited to the New York Rangers training camp in 1948, but declined the minor league contract they offered for less money than he earned when he played in Quebec for Sherbrooke St. Francis.
After a long career in senior hockey, in 1955 he founded Future Aces, one of Canada’s first hockey schools. Carnegie was inducted into the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame in 2001 and the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame in 2014. of Ontario and the Order of Canada.
Sallinen is the first woman not born in North America to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. She played 16 seasons in the Finnish national team, winning two Olympic bronze medals, one silver and six bronze medals at the world championships.
one forward,Sallinen is Europe’s all-time leading scorer in women’s international hockey with 63 goals and 123 points in 81 appearances for the national senior team. On a professional level,Sallinen played most of her career with Naisten SM-sarja, winning five Finnish championships.
This is the first time in two years that the Hall of Fame has elected a new class. The Class of 2020, which includes Marian Hossa, Jarome Iginla, Kevin Lowe, Kim St-Pierre, Doug Wilson and Ken Holland, was honored last fall at a ceremony postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sources
2/ https://www.sportsnet.ca/nhl/article/daniel-and-henrik-sedin-daniel-alfredsson-headline-hockey-hall-of-fame-class-of-2022/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Women are at increased risk of stroke and are more likely to have a miscarriage or stillbirth. June 28, 2022
- Tennis stars speak out about Wimbledon dress code and its impact on female athletes June 28, 2022
- BTS V is competing to become the most searched Asian on Google.See other K-POP stars ranked in the top 10 June 28, 2022
- PM Modi leaves for UAE after attending G7 summit in Germany June 28, 2022
- Transformation underway for Ellis Entertainment June 28, 2022