Marlin Briscoe, first Black starting QB of American professional football and member of undefeated Dolphins, dies at age 76





Marlin Briscoe, a quarterback pioneer and member of the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins team, died Monday at age 76 of pneumonia. Briscoe’s daughter, Angela Marriott, informed the Associated Press of his death. Briscoe, nicknamed “The Magician,” was the first American professional soccer player to start Black quarterback after being selected by the Denver Broncos of the American Football League in 1968. He started five games that season and finished second for AFL Rookie of the Year. Briscoe’s best performance came against the Bills, as he threw for 335 yards and four touchdowns in his second start. “We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of former Broncos QB Marlin Briscoe,” the Broncos said in a statement. a statement† “Marlin was a pioneer who broke barriers and made history as the first black starting quarterback in the Super Bowl era. He paved the way for countless others and created an indelible legacy, including through our Marlin Briscoe Diversity Coaching Fellowship. Condolences go out to Marlin’s family, friends and former teammates.” Briscoe asked for his release the following season after not being given a chance to compete to be the Broncos’ starting quarterback. He hit fast with the Bills, earning Pro Bowl honors as a receiver in 1970 after catching 57 passes for 1,036 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games. Briscoe’s best game that season came against the Dolphins, as he caught seven passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns in Buffalo’s Week 5 loss to eventual AFC champions. His performance against Miami clearly caught the eye of Dolphin coach Don Shula, who traded for Briscoe before the start of the 1972 season. Playing alongside Hall of Fame wideout Paul Warfield, Briscoe led the Dolphins during the regular season in catching touchdowns while helping Miami finish a perfect season. In 1973, Briscoe led the Dolphins in receptions as Miami won back-to-back titles. He caught two passes in Miami’s 24-7 win over Washington in Super Bowl VIII. Briscoe, who later spent time with the Lions, Chargers and Patriots, caught 30 touchdown passes over his career while averaging 15.8 yards per catch. He averaged 6.9 yards per carry for his career in addition to his 14 touchdown passes during his rookie season at Denver, his only season as a quarterback in professional football. “I was not bitter”, briscoe said: in a 2015 interview with Sports Illustrated when asked about changing positions. “Bitter people quit. I was disappointed; if I was bitter I wouldn’t have rolled up my sleeves and learned another job. I grew up in the 50s and 60s, when black people had a tough road no matter what career they chose.” gave chase. We expected to go through closed doors. We knew we wouldn’t get a fair chance.” Briscoe, an inductee of the College Football Hall of Fame in 2016, led Nebraska-Omaha to three conference titles while setting more than 20 school records. The school unveiled a statue in his honor shortly after his induction into the Hall of Fame.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/marlin-briscoe-american-pro-footballs-first-black-starting-qb-and-member-of-undefeated-dolphins-dies-at-76/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos