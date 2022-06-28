IRE vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- India Tour of Ireland, 2nd T20I

IRE vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update of the match between Ireland and India. They will face each other for the last time in the T20I series of two matches between them.

IRE vs IND match details India Tour of Ireland 2nd T20I:

The 2nd T20I match between Ireland and India to be played on 28e June at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground, Dublin.

IRE vs IND Match Preview India Tour of Ireland 2nd T20I:

India and Ireland face off in the second T20I on Castle Avenue, Dublin on the 28e from June. India won the first T20I by 7 wickets and are currently leading the 2-match series 1-0.

The first game was shortened due to rain and 12 overs per side were decided. Team India won the toss and chose to bowl first. They narrowed Ireland to 108-4 after 12 overs, Harry Tector crushed an unbeaten 64.

India chased the total with 7 wickets in hand and 16 balls left. Deepak Hooda scored 47 unbeaten on 29 balls to take India home, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya added 26 runs and 24 runs respectively. Craig Young took a few wickets.

Ireland is said to be hoping to make a comeback, while the Indian side look forward to winning another series here. Another good game of cricket is expected here on Tuesday between these two sides.

IRE vs IND Match Weather Report India Tour of Ireland 2nd T20I:

The temperature is expected to hover around 15C on match day with a humidity of 65% and a wind speed of 20 km/h. There is an 18% chance of precipitation during the game.

IRE vs IND Match Pitch Report India Tour of Ireland 2nd T20I:

The surface at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground is a hit-friendly surface and is expected to help the batters here again. Pacers can get some help in the second half of the game, while spinners can come in handy in the middle overs.

Average 1st collection score:

The average score in the first innings on this wicket is 160 runs.

Record of chasing teams:

The team that bats second has great records here. They have maintained a win rate of 60 on this land.

IRE vs IND Match Injury Update India Tour of Ireland 2nd T20I:

(Will be added when there is an update)

IRE vs IND Match Probable XIs India Tour of Ireland 2nd T20I:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Craig Young, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

india: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

Top Picks for Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Harry Tector is a right-handed batsman from Ireland. He hit 64 runs in the last game and hopes to make a big impact in this game as well.

Ishan Kishan is a left-handed batsman from India. He hit 26 runs in the last game. He hopes to turn the start into a big turn here.

Deepak Hooda is a right-handed batsman from India. He led off the innings in the first game, racking up 47 runs with the bat. He will be one of the best fantasy picks here.

Hardik Pandya is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium-fast bowler from India. He hit 24 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match. He will be a safe choice to consider for this match.

IRE vs IND Match Captain and Vice Captain Choices India Tour of Ireland 2nd T20I:

Captain Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda

Vice Captain Hardik Pandya, Harry Tector

Featured Play XI No.1 for IRE vs IND Dream11 Team:

goalkeeper Lorcan Tucker

Batsmen Ishan Kishan (C), Harry Tector, Deepak Hooda, Paul Stirling

All-rounder Hardik Pandya (VC), Gareth Delany

bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Craig Young, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

Featured Play XI No.2 for IRE vs IND Dream11 Team:

goalkeeper Lorcan Tucker

batters Ishan Kishan, Harry Tector (VC), Deepak Hooda (C)

Allrounders Hardik Pandya, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell

bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Craig Young, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

IRE vs IND Match Expert Advice India Tour of Ireland 2nd T20I:

Ishan Kishan will be a top captain for the mini major leagues. Deepak Hooda will be a good captaincy for the big leagues.

George Dockrell and Umran Malik are among the point picks here. The best suggested Fantasy/Dream11 combination for this game is 1-4-2-4.

IRE vs IND Match Probable winners India Tour of Ireland 2nd T20I:

Given the team combination, India is expected to win this match as well.