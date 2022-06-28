Denver is the new Hockeytown, USA





DENVER It’s safe to say Denver is a hockey town. But it’s also no exaggeration to say that Denver may well be the new title holder for Hockeytown, USA, with not one title, not two, not even three, but four championships this year. The Colorado Avalanche brought home the Stanley Cup on Sunday night, sealing the deal on one of the most dominant Stanley Cup Playoff performances of all time. The teams will also win Denvers’ lot as the new Hockeytown, USA, at least by 2022. In addition to the Avs title, the University of Denver won the 2022 NCAA National Championship, securing DU a record-tying ninth NCAA single-school title. The Denver East High Angels skated their way into hockey history by winning the 2022 Colorado State Championship and then winning the National High School Championship in Dallas. In the championship game, we trailed the entire game, then scored in the third and then took the lead in the third, said East High coach John Kopperud. And then Nick Chadd grabbed the empty netter to close the deal. It was great to play hockey this year, said Nick Chadd. Especially with all the fans and community coming out and gathering around us. The players say the state championship at Ball Arena was the best part of the season. That game was the coolest game of my life, said Colorado High School Activities Association’s 2022 Player of the Year for hockey, East High defenseman Joseph Capra. I wasn’t nervous and then took it as one step, said defender Zeke Romero. Walked out and everything is shaking. I was expecting quite a few people, and then I walk out and it’s a sea of ​​red. As I walked out of the tunnel, I knew we had a good crowd, Capra said. I took three steps up the ice, looked up into the stands and it was full of red. It was just incredible. For the University of Denver Pioneers, the ninth title in school history marks an unprecedented success. That’s why I came to Denver, said DU striker Cameron Wright. Came to win hockey games and win national tournaments. Huge Avs fan, yes, said Capra. Last night our group chat exploded, Chadd said. Celebrate a little. It was pretty surreal, Capra said. I didn’t stop smiling for about two hours. Fittingly, East High is just off Detroit Street, a city commonly known as Hockeytown, USA. Denvers Hockeytown now, said Capra. Hockeytown, USA. It’s definitely Denver now, Kopperud said. More titles than anyone else this year, so it’s Denver. No question. This year there was even a fourth title. The Avs pee-wee hockey team, the Littleton Hawks, canceled their own version of the Stanley Cup after winning the Quebec International Tournament in May. The kids even stormed the ice after the win. So yeah, it’s safe to say that the Mile High City has added a new nickname, stolen from the upper Midwest Hockeytown, USA.

