High time for Indian sports federations to adjust their selection policy

With the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games fast approaching, the country is buzzing with discussions over the selection of teams for the quadrennial sporting event. This shouldn’t come as a surprise as, like so many other things in Indian sport, the selection process is also plagued with some controversy, making it a hot topic of discussion.

In the CWG wrestling events, one athlete was suspended for hitting an official after an unfavorable decision. As many as four members of the Indian Table Tennis Association went to court after being denied a place on the CWG team, as well as a member of the athletics team. The question is simple. Why is it so hard to select a team for a marquee like the Commonwealth Games?

Unsurprisingly, all these controversies surface when it comes to choosing the team for the Games. There is never a headline grabber when it comes to roster for the world championships.

An important factor is the difference in prize money for medalists between the two events. And despite the fact that the National Sports Federations (NSFs) know this, they continue to apply arbitrary selection policies, usually trials to pick their best team for the Games.

The selected athletes may be the best on the day, but that doesn’t mean they’re good enough or have the experience to take on the elite adversaries and handle the pressure they’re likely to face in a big game. event.

Subjective selection?

At the recently conducted CWG women’s boxing trials, one of the boxers, now on his way to Birmingham, was seemingly outclassed by her opponent in the final. However, the decision went against the better boxer because the jury felt that the (now) selected boxer should not play her game. That’s a confusing idea to process. Yes, the boxer selected has talent and is likely to be one of the future stars of Indian boxing. But if she wasn’t allowed to “play her game” by an Indian opponent she trained with every day, isn’t that a sign that she isn’t ready for the Games?

While one can understand that the selection process will always lead to complaints, especially in a subjective sport like boxing, it is surprising that controversies arise in sports with objective standards such as athletics.

Let’s take the example of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) selection policy for the women’s 400 meters. The AFI entry standard for the women’s CWG quarter mile is 50.13s. Not only is that faster than the national record, but it’s also a lot faster than the golden time at the last two Games, Jamaica’s S.McPherson’s 50.67s (2014 Glasgow) and Botswana’s Amantle Montsho’s 50.15s (2018 Gold Coast).

In fact, the qualifying standard is very close to CWG’s record of Montsho’s 50.10s at the 2010 Delhi edition. Due to these random numbers, India is not represented in the women’s 400 meters.

Now let’s look at the case of the chaos surrounding the men’s high jump roster where Tejaswin Shankar was initially not selected for the CWG despite meeting the AFI’s own qualifying standard of 2.27m. given by the federation was that Tejaswin qualified at the NCAA Championships and did not participate in the Inter-State Nationals in Chennai, which were also the trials to select the team for the Commonwealth Games.

Currently, AFI has included five more names, including Tejaswin Shankar for CWG 2022, on the condition that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) quota for athletics is increased from its current number of 36, but requires further approval from the IOA.

Coach interventions

This is not to say that there should not be a level playing field for athletes. But it’s clear that India has a real fascination with running processes. Anyone can pick an athlete based on their performance on paper alone. However, I think that the coaches who monitor an athlete’s progression through the season and who really know their abilities should play a more important role in this whole process.

We have examples to show that this works. Ahead of the Thomas Cup, Indian men’s singles player HS Prannoy was chosen despite not appearing for selection tests for that tournament. Former Chief National Coach Vimal Kumar reasoned that, despite being prone to injury, Prannoy was India’s best prospect in third position as a men’s singles player, as he has the ability to perform disturbances and is quite the killer.

Kumar would later say he was under pressure for his choice, but he ultimately stuck to it. It was a decision that would be proven right, as Prannoy went on to win two crucial matches, ultimately helping India win their first Thomas Cup title in 73 years.

BAI’s choice to pick Prannoy without trial this year stands in stark contrast to their decision to remove Lakshya Sen from the squad for the 2020 Thomas Cup. Sen, despite being India’s best player at the time, surprisingly lost his game. party in the tests. India entered the competition without their best player and unsurprisingly managed to get a medal.

The majority of national federations must review their selection policies to form the best team. They can take examples from the selection processes of the countries that have produced proven champions and then imprint that on our pilot system.

The US Wrestling Team trials for the Olympics are one of the best ways to pick a team. Performance at major competitions will be taken into account in determining the draw and determining who will advance to the final and who will compete in the semi-finals or earlier.

For the sake of clarity, during the Olympic Men’s Freestyle Trials in Tokyo, all seniors participating in the World Championship and from 2017 (the Olympic cycle) the final of the World Trial Championships were automatically included in the events. Those who won a medal in the Olympic weights went straight to the final, while those in the non-Olympic categories got to the semi-finals.

Champions of Continental qualifiers and the Junior and U23 winners were also berthed to give a chance to the up-and-coming talent. The finals themselves are always played in the best of 3 format. This reduces the chance of a disruption that determines the team composition.

Sakshi Malik attends the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

In India, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) also made changes to its Olympic trials policy after the Tokyo Games. Now instead of sending the wrestler who won the berth, they will now have trials. The champion of that trial will then meet the wrestler who had captured the quota place for India. If the wrestler wins from the trials, there will be another battle to determine the entry. However, if the latter wins in the first fight, he earns the right to represent the country.

It’s not entirely fair, but at least now will give others a shot at the Olympics, despite missing out on qualifying. It is a way to promote healthy competition at home. Let’s hope that more federations will have similar thoughts in their selection processes in the future and that the selection process does not become such a controversial matter that damages the image of Indian sport.