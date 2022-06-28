Details emerge after the deaths of two Conestoga Valley HS footballers





New details have emerged about a fatal accident involving two football players from Conestoga Valley High School. Tyreese ‘Ty’ Smith and Tyler Zook died in a crash over the weekend, and some details about the crash were released by the Lancaster County Forensic Center on Monday, June 27. The crash occurred in East Lampeter Township and a coroner was called to the scene around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, June 25, the center said in the release. Based on the investigation at the center on Monday, June 27, it was determined that the unidentified 16-year-old cause of death was mechanical asphyxiation from multiple traumatic injuries from the crash and the manner of death was accidental. It remains unclear which student was the unidentified 16-year-old and how the second student was involved in the double fatality. Conestoga Valley Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski posted a letter about the sudden death of the two students on Sunday 26 June, partially reading: It is with deep sadness that I write to inform you of the death of two of our high school students over the weekend. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the students at this difficult time.” The teens were later identified on the Conestoga Valley Youth Football and Cheer Facebook Page† Smith was a running back and outside linebacker in the 2024 class and Zook as an offensive lineman and defensive lineman in the 2023 class, according to the Conestoga Valley football teams Hudl page. The booster club has a Meal train to support the Zoos family. This is next to two separate GoFundMe campaigns launched to help cover the teenager’s funeral expenses. Those campaigns together raised $29,330 from a $30,000 goal in the first 24 hours. their communities have already been share about their losses on social media say they were taken too soon and will be missed greatly. Zook is survived by his parents Heidi and Bill and sister Kristyn, and Smith is survived by his mother Bernice and older brother John, and both teens are survived by their extended families, friends, teammates and classmates, according to fundraisers and social media posts on their death. According to the letter from Zuilkoskis, the school will provide tutoring to students on Monday, June 27 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. Click here if you would like to donate to GoFundMe for Tyreese Smith, here to donate to GoFundMe for Tyler Zook, and here to donate to the Meal Train. click here to sign up for Daily Voice’s free daily emails and news alerts.

