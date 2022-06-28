Serena Williams injury timeline: How great tennis returned to Wimbledon after a year-long recovery

Serena Williams went down with a leg injury after she slipped on the slippery grass court during his first round matchup at Wimbledon in 2021.

Williams withdrew from the race, allowing Aliaksandra Sasnovich to advance. Many also wondered if Williams could ever play in another major.

A year later, Williams, 40, has recovered and is about to return her to the All England Club. The seven-time champion takes on Harmony Tan in the first round as she looks for another deep championship run.

How could Williams make this remarkable recovery at age 40 to compete for her 24th Grand Slam? Here’s an overview of her way back to Wimbledon.

Serena Williams recovery timeline: from hamstring injury to return to Wimbledon

June 29, 2021:Williams slips on a slippery track at Wimbledon as she faces Aliaksandra Sasnovich in Round 1 of Wimbledon 2021. She has to withdraw from the competition due to the injury.

July 2, 2021:Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou provides an update on Williams’ condition. He acknowledges she may not play in the US Open, but shares a “good sign” of her recovery.

“The manual test gave us an idea of ​​the nature of the injury, not how serious it is,” Mouratoglou said. “We are waiting to see how long she has to rest and, of course, what the consequences will be in terms of preparing for the next one. [the US Open]† Time will fly. She’s walking, which is a good sign, and it rules out some really bad opportunities.”

August 25, 2021:Williams has officially announced that she will not play in the US Open, citing the torn hamstring she sustained at Wimbledon as the reason for her absence.

August 27, 2021:Mouratoglou explains how Williams progressed in her recovery after Wimbledon. She could go from walking to hitting balls on a tennis court without moving, but once she started moving sideways, they realized the hamstring tear still persisted.

“We’ve taken exams” [MRI] and we realized there was still a tear in the tendon that wasn’t quite normal yet,” Mouratoglou told CBS Sports† “Although we tried, with a week until the US Open, we finally realized that there was a big risk with playing. The risk of a much worse injury that really was, because if you play with a tear in the tendon and you go if you go too far, the tendon can break completely and you don’t want to risk that.”

November 26, 2021:Williams gives an update on her hamstring injury in an appearance on ‘The Jimmy Kimmel Show’.

The hamstring is better. It took a long time, it took forever, but it’s much better now, she says† However, she does not say she would be ready for the Australian Open.

Dec 8, 2021:Williams announces she will not score in an eighth Australian Open win. Again, she cites her physical readiness as the reason for her opt-out.

“I’m not where I need to be physically to compete,” she says.

February 8, 2022:Williams notes that she “feels good” in an interview with USA TODAY for Super Bowl 56.

“I’m back training, which is exciting,” Williams says. “So I’m just trying to get fitter in training, just getting my body and muscles used to tennis training, because that’s totally different from regular training. And then see what happens, no pressure.”

Apr 7, 2022:During a Bitcoin conference in Miami, Williams makes a video with Aaron Rodgers in which she hints at a possible return to Wimbledon. “I thought you knew,” Williams said to Rodgers, when he was surprised to hear her mention Wimbledon.

June 14, 2022:Williams announces in an Instagram post that she is returning to Wimbledon. “SW19” is a reference to the area code in London where Wimbledon is located.

How did Serena Williams qualify for Wimbledon?

Williams did not apply for a protected ranking before Wimbledon, so she was not on the first entry list for the event given her current world ranking from 1,204. That is what led many to doubt whether she would participate in the event.

However, Williams wanted to play and as a result she was given a wild card in the field.

It’s no surprise that Wimbledon gave Williams a wildcard spot. She is arguably the greatest tennis player of all time and much of her great success was achieved at Wimbledon.

How many times has Serena Williams won Wimbledon?

Williams has won Wimbledon seven times during her storied career. It is tied with the Australian Open for its most wins at a single major.

Williams last won the All England Club in 2016, when she successfully defended her 2015 title. Below you can see her results in each of her Wimbledon appearances since 1998.

Year Result 1998 Round 3 1999 Absent 2000 Semi finals 2001 Quarter final 2002 Championship winner 2003 Championship winner 2004 Last 2005 Round 3 2006 Absent 2007 Quarter final 2008 Last 2009 Championship winner 2010 Championship winner 2011 Round 4 2012 Championship winner 2013 Round 4 2014 Round 3 2015 Championship winner 2016 Championship winner 2017 Absent 2018 Last 2019 Last 2020 Canceled (COVID-19) 2021 Round 1

And below is a summary of Williams’ Grand Slam titles by event: