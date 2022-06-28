Sports
Serena Williams injury timeline: How great tennis returned to Wimbledon after a year-long recovery
Serena Williams went down with a leg injury after she slipped on the slippery grass court during his first round matchup at Wimbledon in 2021.
Williams withdrew from the race, allowing Aliaksandra Sasnovich to advance. Many also wondered if Williams could ever play in another major.
A year later, Williams, 40, has recovered and is about to return her to the All England Club. The seven-time champion takes on Harmony Tan in the first round as she looks for another deep championship run.
How could Williams make this remarkable recovery at age 40 to compete for her 24th Grand Slam? Here’s an overview of her way back to Wimbledon.
MORE: Full Draw, 2022 Wimbledon Placements
Serena Williams recovery timeline: from hamstring injury to return to Wimbledon
June 29, 2021:Williams slips on a slippery track at Wimbledon as she faces Aliaksandra Sasnovich in Round 1 of Wimbledon 2021. She has to withdraw from the competition due to the injury.
Serena Williams gets a standing ovation from the crowd at #Wimbledon
Williams was forced to retire in the first round after an apparent injury. pic.twitter.com/exFZxJJZGh
ESPN (@espn) June 29, 2021
July 2, 2021:Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou provides an update on Williams’ condition. He acknowledges she may not play in the US Open, but shares a “good sign” of her recovery.
“The manual test gave us an idea of the nature of the injury, not how serious it is,” Mouratoglou said. “We are waiting to see how long she has to rest and, of course, what the consequences will be in terms of preparing for the next one. [the US Open]† Time will fly. She’s walking, which is a good sign, and it rules out some really bad opportunities.”
August 25, 2021:Williams has officially announced that she will not play in the US Open, citing the torn hamstring she sustained at Wimbledon as the reason for her absence.
August 27, 2021:Mouratoglou explains how Williams progressed in her recovery after Wimbledon. She could go from walking to hitting balls on a tennis court without moving, but once she started moving sideways, they realized the hamstring tear still persisted.
“We’ve taken exams” [MRI] and we realized there was still a tear in the tendon that wasn’t quite normal yet,” Mouratoglou told CBS Sports† “Although we tried, with a week until the US Open, we finally realized that there was a big risk with playing. The risk of a much worse injury that really was, because if you play with a tear in the tendon and you go if you go too far, the tendon can break completely and you don’t want to risk that.”
November 26, 2021:Williams gives an update on her hamstring injury in an appearance on ‘The Jimmy Kimmel Show’.
The hamstring is better. It took a long time, it took forever, but it’s much better now, she says† However, she does not say she would be ready for the Australian Open.
Dec 8, 2021:Williams announces she will not score in an eighth Australian Open win. Again, she cites her physical readiness as the reason for her opt-out.
“I’m not where I need to be physically to compete,” she says.
MORE: Why There Are No Ranking Points At Wimbledon This Year?
February 8, 2022:Williams notes that she “feels good” in an interview with USA TODAY for Super Bowl 56.
“I’m back training, which is exciting,” Williams says. “So I’m just trying to get fitter in training, just getting my body and muscles used to tennis training, because that’s totally different from regular training. And then see what happens, no pressure.”
Apr 7, 2022:During a Bitcoin conference in Miami, Williams makes a video with Aaron Rodgers in which she hints at a possible return to Wimbledon. “I thought you knew,” Williams said to Rodgers, when he was surprised to hear her mention Wimbledon.
We can’t wait to see you back on the track!
(through @Serena Williams† pic.twitter.com/NbADyj11aq
Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) Apr 7, 2022
June 14, 2022:Williams announces in an Instagram post that she is returning to Wimbledon. “SW19” is a reference to the area code in London where Wimbledon is located.
How did Serena Williams qualify for Wimbledon?
Williams did not apply for a protected ranking before Wimbledon, so she was not on the first entry list for the event given her current world ranking from 1,204. That is what led many to doubt whether she would participate in the event.
However, Williams wanted to play and as a result she was given a wild card in the field.
It’s no surprise that Wimbledon gave Williams a wildcard spot. She is arguably the greatest tennis player of all time and much of her great success was achieved at Wimbledon.
MORE: Serena Williams’ Wimbledon Schedule for 2022
How many times has Serena Williams won Wimbledon?
Williams has won Wimbledon seven times during her storied career. It is tied with the Australian Open for its most wins at a single major.
Williams last won the All England Club in 2016, when she successfully defended her 2015 title. Below you can see her results in each of her Wimbledon appearances since 1998.
|Year
|Result
|1998
|Round 3
|1999
|Absent
|2000
|Semi finals
|2001
|Quarter final
|2002
|Championship winner
|2003
|Championship winner
|2004
|Last
|2005
|Round 3
|2006
|Absent
|2007
|Quarter final
|2008
|Last
|2009
|Championship winner
|2010
|Championship winner
|2011
|Round 4
|2012
|Championship winner
|2013
|Round 4
|2014
|Round 3
|2015
|Championship winner
|2016
|Championship winner
|2017
|Absent
|2018
|Last
|2019
|Last
|2020
|Canceled (COVID-19)
|2021
|Round 1
And below is a summary of Williams’ Grand Slam titles by event:
|Important
|wins
|years
|Wimbledon
|7
|2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016
|Australian Open
|7
|2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2017
|US open
|6
|1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014
|French Open
|3
|2002, 2013, 2015
Sources
2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/tennis/news/serena-williams-injury-recovery-wimbledon/lzesnqdyevwzafvppp5hhe2o
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Women are at increased risk of stroke and are more likely to have a miscarriage or stillbirth. June 28, 2022
- Tennis stars speak out about Wimbledon dress code and its impact on female athletes June 28, 2022
- BTS V is competing to become the most searched Asian on Google.See other K-POP stars ranked in the top 10 June 28, 2022
- PM Modi leaves for UAE after attending G7 summit in Germany June 28, 2022
- Transformation underway for Ellis Entertainment June 28, 2022