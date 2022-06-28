



The Hockey Hall of Fame announced the Class of 2022 on Monday, and it features a number of hockey greats. Herb Carnegie is inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a builder. Carnegie was a black Toronto-born hockey player who played in Ontario and Quebec in the 1940s and 1950s, but never made it to the NHL due to racism in the game. He nearly made the NHL in 1948 when the New York Rangers invited him to a training camp. Carnegie was eventually offered a contract to play for their minor league team, but it was less than what he earned playing at Sherbrooke St. Francis, so he declined. However, Carnegie was billed as the "first black Canadian hockey player" and "the best black player to never play in the NHL," according to The Canadian Encyclopedia. He believed, like many, that his African heritage was the only reason he couldn't break through in the competition. In several interviews, he recalled being devastated by the alleged (and widespread) comment of: maple leavesbossConn Smythea that he would sign Carnegie if only someone could 'whiten' him." During his senior year of hockey, Carnegie founded one of Canada's first hockey schools, called Future Aces. He eventually became a member of the Order of Ontario and the Order of Canada for his work training young hockey players. Carnegie also wrote a book called "Future Aces Creed" and created the Herbert H. Carnegie Future Aces Foundation which "affects the lives of more than 100,000 students in Ontario every year." Carnegie sadly passed away in March 2012. A women's hockey star will be part of the Class of 2022 and her name is Riikka Sallinen. Already in the Finnish and IIHF Hall of Fame, Sallinen becomes only the ninth woman to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. The Finnish native spent 16 seasons with the Finland Women's National Team, earning two Olympic bronze medals, one World Cup silver plus six bronze medals and three European championship gold medals. Sallinen is also the oldest hockey player to ever win a medal in ice hockey at age 44, beating Finnish legend Teemu Selanne who won a medal at age 43. The rest of the Class of 2022 includes Daniel Alfredsson, Daniel and Henrik Sedin, as well as Roberto Luongo. For more information on the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2022 festivities, click here. The introduction weekend will take place from November 11 to 14 in Toronto.

