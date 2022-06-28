Sports
Accessible infrastructure for holistic coaching staff: how India can bridge the Olympic/Paralympic divide
The Tokyo Olympics are over and the euphoria sparked by India’s best win of seven medals at the Games, one gold, two silver and four bronze, is fading. Before the country’s largest-ever contingent of 127 athletes headed to Tokyo, there was talk of a double-digit medal tally. It didn’t, and India’s performance placed it 48th among the 93 medal-winning nations. How could India have performed better?
Indian table tennis veteran Sharath Kamal, 39, made his fourth Olympics and thinks better infrastructure is key to improving India’s medal tally. “If you look at table tennis at the grassroots level, every school, office or university has a table tennis table. As a child you would have tried table tennis. Infrastructure is a major contributor to the success of strong sports nations,” Sharath said during a panel discussion on Tuesday – Bridging the Olympic/Paralympic divide at Sportstar’s South Sports Conclave in Chennai.
“When I was young and doing international tournaments, we lost half the games when we saw the stadiums. Mentally you’re like, ‘What am I going to do here?’. You always play in small halls and academies with three tables, one low ceiling and a very crowded place.Mentally, to reach the international level, the infrastructure is the most important factor.If children have the access to come to a stadium and play in international conditions, then your ability to find talent is and nurturing becomes the secondary problem.”
Sharath’s compatriot G. Sathiyan believes that India should provide a steady stream of players for an Olympic medal-winning in table tennis. “India is seen as a threat to most top countries. Once we were in the Chinese national training hall, and there was a poster put up during the Olympics that said ‘Greatest threat to China’ and my face and Sharath’s face was right on it the wall of the training center,” Sathiyan said with a smile.
“We are at the top. For an Olympic medal journey we need a lot of players coming as a couple. That is very important to get the cycle going. We have now upgraded in the Asian Games, what a mini -Olympic Games is. In Paris 2024 we have a huge opportunity in the men’s team. We are one of the best teams. One day we could beat one of the best teams in the world. Manika and I have a great opportunity in the mixed doubles “We are now number six in the world. It’s not just about the medal, but more about starting to compete with the best players. I’m sure 2024 will be the year table tennis makes history.”
Better access
Indian tennis star Ramesh Krishnan believes that better accessibility is the key to improving India’s tennis performance. “The center of tennis has moved to Europe, so Europeans have a very big advantage. The Australians and Americans are having a hard time, and so the Indians are also having a hard time.
“Even within India, if you want to go to Delhi or Mumbai, it’s a long distance, it’s almost a continent in itself. For a child, the travel and competition are not very accessible.”
Meanwhile, India made history at the Tokyo 2021 Paralympic Games by winning 19 medals (5 gold, 8 silver, 6 bronze) and breaking records along the way. India entered the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and had won 12 medals (four golds) in the history of the Paralympic Games.
Mariyappan Thangavelu had won gold in the T63 high jump at the 2016 Paralympic Games and silver in the same event in Tokyo. – REUTERS
Well-rounded staff
Mariyappan Thangavelu, who had won gold in the T63 high jump at the 2016 Paralympic Games, won silver in Tokyo. Thangavelu thinks better support staff will help para-athletes win more medals at the quadrennial Games. “We need good coaches, physiotherapists and nutritionists. Plan a daily training regimen [is the key]’ said Thangavelu. “If they get the right attention and care, they can definitely win more gold medals. If you look at para-athletics, we train 5-10 days before the competition. They should start one or two years early with a goal in mind.”
