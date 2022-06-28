The Challenge of Test cricket

Sport

TEST cricket is a match between two countries, or, in the case of the West Indies, a group of countries playing as one country under the West Indies Cricket banner. It takes place on five scheduled days, although it could end in less time. It is the test between two teams to prove who is the strongest in a series of matches.

It is the true indication of the ability of cricket teams around the world that reveals the structure of a country’s cricket, its organization, its strength and ability, evaluated by the skill and suitability of the teams they choose to represent them.

Therefore, in order to reach this level, countries must have good training programs to develop cricket players so that they reach the standard necessary to compete successfully at this level.

The nature of the game is such that in order to beat your opponent you must prove your superiority by being able to bowl them out twice for fewer runs than you have scored. It means taking out 20 wickets in two innings. No small feat.

That feat proves the worth of the winning team, however, as it takes courage, determination, plus skill and stamina, with a dose of confidence and cricketing intelligence. Of course it doesn’t stop there either, with one game; indeed, to prove competence there is a series of two, three, four or five matches.

The essence of cricket is in the character of its players. Thus, the culture of the country in which a cricketer develops determines how he approaches the game, while the player’s personality is central.

In general, the West Indian is the most attractive cricketer because of the way he plays the game. He is very popular, so while WI may not do well in world tournaments, their players still demand high prices in the lucrative leagues, especially the highest paid, the Indian Premier League.

Can we discover something in that? Maybe in our unity or leadership skills on and off the field, maybe in our governance of the sport? All difficult questions to answer. International talent scouts know their oats, however, and sign up a number of Caribbean cricketers to represent their franchises.

Nevertheless, our cricketers will not maintain their appeal unless they are willing to play first-class cricket, a two-inning affair usually played over three or four days.

This is the cradle in which classic cricketers develop their tactical acumen and strategic balance. Without this learning curve, they would not complete their cricket knowledge or acquire the rigorous mental requirements of the sport.

There is great satisfaction and joy in making huge amounts of money in the T20 leagues, but it would not compensate for the joy and satisfaction of representing your country. And you can do both. If one is willing.

Test cricket was never about money, it was about pride, love for the art of the game and love for the country. It’s a players game; it is an art form in which he expresses himself. In the past, cricket managers in all countries depended on sponsors to compete with other countries to see which one was the best in cricket. At the time, cigarette and alcohol companies lined up to associate with a sporting event. Now they are banned.

I recently read in an interview with a former Test player that Test cricket is on the brink of extinction. I cannot agree with this view or reasoning. Perhaps, in the WI, if the trustees don’t do anything about developing top-class cricketers, it could very well mean the end of that format in the Caribbean.

Watching two Test matches over the past weekend, one in St. Lucia between WI and Bangladesh, the other between New Zealand/England at Headingley, the number of spectators on the ground was completely opposite. In England every day there was a huge crowd for the third Test in a dead rubber, while in the WI the numbers could be counted on the fingers of one hand.

I admit NZ is the world champion in Test cricket. Nevertheless, they lost the first two tests in a three-game run, yet they attracted a sold-out crowd.

WI won the first test of a two-game series and showed up for neither? Shocking.

Perhaps Test cricket will die out in the WI but not in England, India, Australia and other Test playing countries where there are people who understand and love Test cricket, and appreciate the true test of a cricket nation and its cricketers.