Anyone playing tennis? Investing in indoor courts for accessible, year-round play

Rogers Communications and Tennis Canada have jointly committed $5.6 million in seed funding over seven years. The idea is to winterize 160 tennis courts across the country by 2029, similar to the Nottingham Tennis Center in the UKJASON CAIRNDUFF/Reuters

Is tennis strictly a summer sport in Canada?

You’d think so when you consider that of the 7,500 outdoor courts available nationwide, only 750 are winter-ready for year-round use. That’s just one indoor tennis court for every 50,000 Canadians, and the rest are closed between mid-October and mid-April.

Compared to France (one indoor court per 7,000 people), Belgium (one per 16,000) and the United States (one per 29,000), access to tennis in Canada has lagged from an infrastructure standpoint, said Anita Comella, senior director of Tennis Canada.

While many communities have gradually migrated outdoor hockey rinks and swimming pools to indoor facilities, tennis has remained [outside] in the park, says Mrs. Comella. We tried to keep it in the park but make it year round and more accessible to the community.

That’s where bubbles come in. Tennis Canada offers to help municipalities across the country erect air-supported structures, or bubbles, over existing outdoor tennis courts. The overarching goals are to get more people to play tennis more often and to help improve the health and fitness of the community.

It’s not about building stadiums. It’s about local amenities that really energize the community, adds Ms Comella.

Rogers Communications and Tennis Canada have jointly committed $5.6 million in seed funding over seven years, with each project eligible for up to $200,000. The idea is to winterize 160 tennis courts across the country by 2029.

Four clubs have joined the program so far, with domes slated to go up in time for the fall and winter 2022-23 seasons at the Ancaster Tennis Club in Hamilton, Ont., Premier Racquet Clubs in Markham, Ont. , Club de Tennis Franois Godbout in Waterloo, Que., and the Osten & Victor Alberta Tennis Center in Calgary.

The Ancaster Club, which leases five outdoor courts in Village Green Park from the City of Hamilton, completed construction in May, but the bubble won’t go up until early October and will only be used during the cold-weather months, allowing members to play in the open air during summer, says club president Kerry Radigan.

It’s not about building stadiums. These are local amenities that really activate the community. Anita Comella, Senior Director at Tennis Canada

The total cost of erecting an air-supported structure, including costs for consultants, concrete work, mechanical work, lighting, heating and the fabric dome itself, could be between $1.2 million and $1.5 million, Ms Comella said.

Ancaster’s construction will cost about $1.5 million, Ms. Radigan notes, and will be funded with contributions from members, the Hamilton Future Fund and a 15-year interest-free loan from the city. The $200,000 provided by the Rogers fund includes a sponsorship component that gives Rogers naming rights for 10 years. The club is now officially called the Ancaster Rogers Tennis Club.

Winterizing tennis courts opens up opportunities for growing club membership and provides new sports and recreation programs to the larger community. While Ancaster focuses on tennis, the bubble gives its 650 members more playing time and allows the club to open children’s programs to non-members. indoor courts can easily be used for pickleball, badminton, basketball and volleyball, says Tennis Canada.

An additional investment in portable synthetic turf can add parent and child programs, senior activities, soccer, lacrosse, baseball and ultimate frisbee. Indoor facilities can even host non-sports activities such as trade shows, exhibitions and other community events.

Michael Downey, President and CEO of Tennis Canada at the announcement of the first four municipalities partnering for Tennis Canada’s Covered Courts Initiative at Premier Racquet Clubs in Markham, Ontario, on March 9, 2021.Peter Power

Because most tennis courts are on public land, Tennis Canada has identified three potential partnership models for municipalities to consider: the municipality leases land to a nonprofit that oversees seasonal or year-round operations; the municipality rents out land to a commercial operator; or the municipality owns and operates the indoor court facility.

Clubs and municipalities can apply for the Rogers funding jointly or individually, but tennis clubs must be members of their provincial or territorial tennis associations, have certified coaches who run their programs, and offer programs to both adults and children.

Tennis Canada estimates that an indoor facility can generate between $20,000 and more than $40,000 in annual net income, per court, through diverse programming, court rents, and leases.

When we have this discussion with municipalities, the ears prick up because they are used to operating their other sports facilities with operating subsidies, says Ms Comella.

When Chris Chard first heard about the Tennis Canada program, Field of dreams mantra, if you build it, they will come, immediately came to mind.

Or the corollary is that if you don’t build it, they can’t come, says Mr Chard, an associate professor, department of sports management at Brock University. If the mandate is to grow the game further, accessibility is essential.

If they can have public-private partnerships that generate a revenue stream, it makes a lot of sense, adds Mr. Chard. Where it becomes a challenge is when the congregation is hooked in some way. But if it’s designed so that the private entity takes the risks, then why not, from the municipality’s perspective?

The key, adds Ms. Comella, is to optimize facilities with diverse and affordable community programs that can be run throughout the day and into the evening so that you can always use your courts.

Tennis in Canada by the numbers

Only 2 percent of city-owned and operated tennis courts are indoor versus swimming facilities (37 percent indoor) and hockey (34 percent indoor).

In 2018, more than 6.5 million Canadians played the game, making tennis one of Canada’s leading sports activities.

Canadian athletes such as Milos Raonic, Eugenie Bouchard, Denis Shapovalov, Bianca Andreescu, Flix Auger-Aliassime and Gabriela Dabrowski inspire Canadians to play tennis more or try it for the first time.

Source: Tennis Canada