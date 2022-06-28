Greenfield School visits Lords for National Table Cricket Finals





Greenfield School pupils had a day to remember last week as they traveled to London to take part in the Lord’s Taverners National Table Cricket Finals and met England’s wicket-keeper Ben Foakes writes Alec McQuarrie†

The Merthyr Tydfil School side was one of ten teams to take part in the final at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

The Lords Taverners exists to make a positive impact on the lives of young people facing the challenges of inequality. The charity works across the UK and beyond to provide inclusive and impactful cricket programmes, empowering young people with disabilities and from disadvantaged communities to develop the knowledge, skills, capabilities and confidence needed to overcome the challenges of inequality, their aspirations to increase and reach their potential. Teacher Matthew Yapp, 30, was happy to see his students being rewarded for all their practice and hard work. He said: “It’s a great experience for the students and also a great opportunity for me and the school. “They just train every week, and then of course we have competitions with the other schools, and we managed to make it to the regions. “The students were excited when they won in the regional competitions, of course to come to London, it’s a great opportunity. “They had the chance to see Hyde Park yesterday, and they got a McDonald’s too.” More than 100 schools and 1,000 youth with disabilities took part in the provincial and regional qualifiers to secure their seats for the competition’s final day, now entering its 22nd year and made possible thanks to the support of Peoples players Ford Postcode Lottery and the England & Wales Cricket Board. Table cricket is a modified form of cricket played on a table tennis table. Table cricket takes on all aspects of mainstream cricket and offers a more inclusive and accessible format that allows young people with a wide range of disabilities to participate, meet new friends and have fun. The game not only promotes teamwork and sportsmanship in a pleasant environment, it also improves life skills such as self-confidence, independence and social integration. Student Jayden Griffiths (12) also emphasized the importance of regular practice. Griffiths said: “We practiced at school twice a week and we’ve won some big competitions. “Our parents were very happy, and I think they were a little shocked, they didn’t say they were shocked, but I think they were. “Until this year I haven’t really played the sport, and now I think I’m good at it, I’m not the best, but I’m pretty good at it. “It’s hard to win at this level because the players are really good, it can be quite difficult against the best players.” At Lord’s, England wicket-keeper Foakes, as well as Sussex and Southern Vipers captain Georgia Adams, watched. And Foakes was delighted to see the sport bringing so many people together. “I think, especially after what’s going on with COVID-19, this is just a great opportunity to come together,” said Foakes, speaking at the Lords Taverners National Table Cricket Finals, where he met nearly 70 young people with saw a handicap of 10 schools around the world. representing the country their schools compete for the title of National Table Cricket Champion 2022. “I think some of these guys have probably been hit the hardest in that isolation and lockdown period. “So I just think it’s great that everyone can come out and enjoy it and enjoy that team aspect of sport that cricket offers. “It was fantastic to see it and I think it’s getting stronger and stronger. “It was just amazing.” The Lords Taverners is making an impact on the lives of young people facing the challenges of inequality. The charity works across the UK and beyond to provide inclusive and impactful cricket programmes, bringing young people with disabilities and from disadvantaged communities to visitwww.lordstaverners.org

