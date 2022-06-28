Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson leaves same position as LSU Tigers





The Minnesota Twins are set to play a pivotal role in their field staff mid-season, with the sudden departure of pitching coach Wes Johnson for a lucrative college job at LSU. Before opening a five-game set on Monday at AL Central rival Cleveland, the Twins announced that Johnson will play the series through Thursday against the Guardians. The 50-year-old then returns to his roots in the powerhouse SEC and joins the Tigers. The Twins, who led the Guardians into the division race by two games, were still trying to determine how Johnson’s job would be filled. Bullpen coach Pete Maki and assistant pitch coach Luis Ramirez are instrumental in replacing Johnson. “His leadership, insight, creativity and ability to work effectively on a diverse team were hallmarks of his time with the Minnesota Twins,” baseball operations president Derek Falvey said in a statement. “His influence and impact will be realized in Minnesota through the pitchers and staffers he helped mentor.” The mid-season move by a key assistant to a first-place team was surprising, but Johnson’s arrival in 2019 was also unusual. He was widely believed to be the first college pitching coach to jump straight to the major leagues when the Twins hired him from Arkansas, which was the national runner-up in the 2018 College World Series. Johnson spent nine seasons as a college pitching coach before the Twins picked him up with a keen eye for his background in biomechanics. He has a master’s degree in Kinesiology. Born in Atlanta and raised in Arkansas, where he has kept an off-season home, Johnson also had stops in Mississippi State, Dallas Baptist, and Central Arkansas. He was a high school coach before entering the college ranks. Johnson served as chairman of the pitching staff for division-championship teams in his first two years, and the Twins have returned to the top of the AL Central this season with a 3.78 team ERA that ranks eleventh in the majors. The Twins were 26th in ERA last year, fourth in 2020 and ninth in 2019, while Johnson was in charge of the staff. The Twins set a one-season club record with 1,463 strikeouts in 2019. Jose Berros and Jake Odorizzi were All-Star selections in 2019 and Taylor Rogers made the team in 2021. Twins pitchers regularly praised Johnson’s energy, positivity and wisdom, as recently as most recently such as Saturday night, when Chris Archer shutout five innings, giving up one basehit in Colorado. “Wes is one of my biggest supporters,” Archer said after the 6-0 win over Target Field. “We do a lot of work, mentally and physically, between starts.” The Athletic reported: that Johnson will receive a hefty raise at LSU, which had scheduled an announcement for Monday. The Tigers are one of only three schools to have won six national championships, all collected between 1991 and 2009. They have made the College World Series 18 times, most recently in 2017. Coach Jay Johnson just completed his first season with LSU, which went 40-22 and was eliminated by Southern Mississippi in the final game of their NCAA region, and has lost two staffers to head coach promotions at other power conference programs. Assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Dan Fitzgerald went to Kansas and pitching coach Jason Kelly went to Washington.

